Cobb police shoot, injure motorist who they say reached for a gun

Mar. 9—A Cobb County police officer shot and injured a motorist during a traffic stop Wednesday night after the driver reached for a gun, the department said.

The man who was shot is in stable condition, and no officers were injured, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the incident.

At around 10:22 p.m., police pulled over Kenny Ezekiel, 31, of Atlanta, on Interstate 75 southbound near Delk Road, police said.

While approaching the vehicle, the officer observed that Ezekiel had a gun in his waistband, according to the GBI.

"The officer told Ezekiel not to reach for the gun," the GBI said. "Ezekiel pulled the gun from his waistband and the officer shot him."

Right after the shooting, Ezekiel threw his gun out of the driver's side window onto the interstate, according to the GBI.

Arriving officers rendered first aid until Ezekiel could be transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital via ambulance, Cobb police said.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation. Once complete, it will turn over its findings to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office for review.