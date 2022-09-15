Cobb police shoot, kill man at Marietta home

Sep. 15—Cobb police officers shot and killed a man Wednesday night after he allegedly lunged at officers with a knife, the department said Thursday.

Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute around 8:15 p.m. at 1826 Sandtown Road, just south of the intersection with Austell Road. After meeting with the caller, police said, a man brandished a knife in front of police.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the man as Anton Washington, 22, a resident of the home.

Washington "initially followed instructions to put the knife on the floor. He then picked the knife back up and lunged towards one of the officers," the GBI said.

Two officers shot Washington, who was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The GBI has taken over investigation of the shooting.