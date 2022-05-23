Cobb police: Two dead in suspected murder-suicide

May 23—Two men were shot dead Sunday evening in south Cobb, police said. Officers suspect the incident was a murder-suicide.

The Cobb County Police Department responded to Westbrook Mobile Home Park on Austell Road in south Cobb after receiving a call that a person was shot just after 6 p.m. Sunday. At the scene, they found Raul Medina, 58, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Medina was taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While on the scene, officers were called to a home at Lanier Drive, a residential street just around the corner, regarding an armed person. Responding officers heard at least one shot from a wooded area behind the Lanier Drive home, police said. The department's SWAT team responded and searched the woods.

Francisco Renovato, 25, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a shed behind the home, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department's Crimes Against Persons unit at 770-499-3945.