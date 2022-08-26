Cobb resident rewarded for help in arson investigation

Aug. 26—A Cobb County resident was rewarded Thursday with a cool $4,750 for his help in convicting a man of arson.

The tipster, who asked to remain anonymous, aided investigators by furnishing them with a video of Nelson Soriano Espinoza lighting a shed on fire in July 2020, at a mobile home park off Windy Hill Road.

The tipster said he and his wife were fixing a meal around 3 a.m. when they saw a light outside, and heard loud voices.

"I saw the fire, I saw three guys out there arguing and fighting, and that's when I pulled my phone out," the tipster told the MDJ. "There was something off with what was happening, and the main dude was screaming at the top of his lungs ... the main phrase I heard with him was, 'God made me do this.'"

With the trailers packed in close together, the couple worried about the possibility of the blaze spreading (Espinoza's own trailer, they recalled, was partially burned). The tipster's wife called the fire department.

"We just couldn't believe our eyes," she said. "...But what if we didn't wake up? We just happened to be out there. It's scary to think about."

When firefighters arrived, the tipster provided them with the video. Fire Investigator Lee Maness said the footage was invaluable.

"The video and photographic evidence was paramount in helping us to determine who started the fire, and how it started," said Maness. "It was obvious that the suspect was in the area of origin and he had an altered mental status — or at least it appeared that he had an altered status."

Espinoza was ultimately convicted of two counts of arson and received a five-year sentence.

The reward was provided by Georgia Arson Control, a fund created in 1979 by insurance companies operating in the state. Residents who provide information regarding arson cases can receive up to $10,000 if the case results in a conviction.

Said Ken LeCroy, a representative of the group, "We just want people to know that the reward program is for real. A lot of people see and hear about reward programs, but don't know the end result. Today, the end result is somebody from Cobb County getting $4,750, and we greatly appreciate him stepping forward and helping Cobb County in this case."

The tipster's wife said she hopes the publicity will lead to more residents aiding in investigations.

"Especially to our Hispanic community, I know that there's a sense of fear sometimes that they don't want to call the police. They don't want to get involved with that ... and I get it. But it's important for stuff like this," she said.