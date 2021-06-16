Cobb Schools bus driver charged with misdemeanor assault and battery in 2019 case

Jun. 16—A Cobb County bus driver has been charged with assault and battery and ordered to turn himself in in connection with a 2019 case alleging he assaulted a 10-year-old student.

A Cobb Magistrate Court judge ordered that Richard Tebbens, 61, of Powder Springs, had to turn himself in by 7 p.m. Monday. Cobb jail records show he was arrested around 4:15 p.m. Monday but has since been released.

He is charged with simple assault and simple battery, both misdemeanors.

MDJ partner Fox 5 reports Justin Mosley, the father of the 10-year-old boy, told the station Tebbens "grabbed my son by the collar and jacked him up."

"He grabbed him by the chin and forcefully turned his head while yelling profusely in his face," he told Fox 5.

Mosley told the station that when the incident happened in 2019, he went to the school district to complain, but nothing seemed to happen.

"I started off with the transportation department, went to the HR department, I went to the board," he said. "I went to you know everybody you can imagine within the school district and nobody was willing to give me a hand."

When the warrants were issued Monday, the station reports he broke down in tears outside of the courtroom.

Mawuli Mel Davis, the family's attorney, could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.

