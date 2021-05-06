Cobb Sheriff in talks to house detainees from overcrowded Fulton jail

May 6—Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens is in negotiations with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office to house up to 500 Fulton detainees at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

The talks between Owens and Fulton Sheriff Patrick Labat stem from persistent overcrowding at the Fulton jail, according to Labat. If agreed to, detainees in his custody would be transferred to Cobb while awaiting trial.

The contract to lease 500 beds from Cobb would cost Fulton between $5 million and $7 million, a news release from Labat's office said. Cobb Sheriff spokesperson Saba Long said the Cobb jail currently houses 1,360 individuals, with a capacity of up to 3,200.

The Fulton jail has about 400 more inmates than intended for its 2,591 inmate capacity.

Owens and Labat, both first-term sheriffs, are each navigating debates over the respective detention centers they inherited last year. Owens has faced renewed calls to investigate the deaths of inmates under his predecessor's custody. Those deaths are currently under review by federal authorities. Last week, an inmate awaiting extradition to Colorado died after what the Cobb Sheriff's Office said was a suicide attempt.

Labat, meanwhile, is in the midst of a battle over the future of Atlanta's jail. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has called for the city to close its mostly-empty facility. Labat has pushed for Fulton to purchase the jail from the city to address the overcrowding issues. The Atlanta City Detention Center can hold about 1,300 inmates but currently averages 150 or less per day.

As of last week, the Fulton jail has over 300 inmates sleeping on portable, temporary beds known as "boats." That's up from 234 inmates sleeping on "boats" in early March.