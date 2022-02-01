Cobb Sheriff's deputy arrested after allegedly bringing contraband into jail

Feb. 1—A Cobb County Sheriff's deputy was arrested Monday after contraband was discovered in the county jail last week, according to the sheriff's office.

Dyimond Johnson, 30, has been fired and now faces four felony charges related to the incident, including violating his oath of office and delivering contraband across the jail's guard line.

Spokesperson Sgt. Jeremy Blake said the contraband — in this case, a "controlled substance" — was discovered last Monday, and the office opened criminal and internal investigations. Johnson, who was hired in September "after undergoing a rigorous background check," is now being held without bond in his former workplace.

A warrant for the incident was not immediately available, and the sheriff's office said it could not provide further information while the investigation was ongoing.