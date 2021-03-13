Cobb solicitor general arrested on DUI charge

Shannon Ballew, Marietta Daily Journal, Ga.
·2 min read

Mar. 13—Cobb Solicitor General Barry Morgan was arrested and charged with driving under the influence near Canton Thursday night, Cherokee County authorities said.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, a deputy spotted a red Chevrolet Corvette driving south, unable to maintain its lane. The deputy pulled the car over near Highway 140, and could "immediately" smell alcohol, a release from the sheriff's office said.

The driver, Morgan, 66, of Marietta, confirmed he had been drinking at a bar in Pickens County and showed signs of impairment in sobriety tests, according to the sheriff's office.

Morgan was arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.

According to the sheriff's office, a breath test at the jail showed Morgan's breath alcohol concentration was 0.097. In Georgia, drivers are considered legally drunk when their blood alcohol level is .08 or more. Commercial drivers and those under 21 have lower alcohol limits.

Morgan was charged with driving under the influence and weaving over the roadway. He was released Friday morning on a $2,211.00 bond.

As solicitor general, Morgan is responsible for prosecuting all traffic, misdemeanor, and ordinance violation cases in Cobb County, including DUIs.

Morgan issued the following statement Friday through his attorney:

"Like many others, Thursday night I used poor judgment and made a terrible choice to get behind the wheel of my car after having alcohol. A Cherokee County Sheriff's deputy did his job and arrested me. The women and men of the Cherokee County Sheriff's office were courteous, kind, and respectful to me at all times. I take full responsibility for my actions and decisions, and will accept the consequences as soon as a special prosecutor is appointed. I am disappointed and saddened by my actions and apologize to the citizens of Cobb and Cherokee counties."

According to Morgan's attorney, Don Geary, he was alone in his car at the time of the arrest, had no crashes and fully cooperated with Cherokee authorities.

"Barry is regretful of this incident and asks for your support and prayers as he works through the court system that he has supported for more than thirty years," Geary wrote.

Morgan has served as Cobb's solicitor general since 1998, according to his biography on the county website. He was first appointed by then-Gov. Zell Miller and has been elected six times since. His term expires at the end of 2022. Earlier this month, he announced he does not plan to run for re-election.

