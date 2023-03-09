Cobb teacher teacher accused of drinking alcohol in elementary school classroom
A Cobb County elementary school teacher has been charged with drinking alcohol inside her classroom.
Jean Warnken is accused of using a reusable plastic cup with a lid and straw to drink alcohol in classroom in front of students at Davis Elementary on March 3, according to a warrant.
Warnken has been charged with alcohol possession of public school grounds. It’s unclear if she’s been taken into custody.
The warrant lists Kristin Erbskorn, who is the school principal, as a witness for the state. The campus police officer is also listed as a witness.
Warnken was named employee of the year at Davis Elementary in 2020.