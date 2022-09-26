Cobb teen goes to jail after going over 130 mph in a 55 mph zone, police say

A Powder Springs teen lands himself behind bars after speeding and reckless driving.

Powder Springs officers were working the area of CH James Pkwy just before 3 a.m. on Sunday when two cars were racing at high-speeds.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When the officer checked their speed, one of the drivers was going 133 mph in an Infiniti and the other driver was going 124 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The officer was able to stop the Infinity driver, who police say was 19 years old. He was taken to jail.

There is no word on what happened to the other driver.

Police said the officer could have saved the young man’s life and other motorists further down the street.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: