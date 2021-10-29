Cobb teen and minor charged with murder

Oct. 29—A Cobb teenager and a minor were charged with murder after a Sunday afternoon altercation at a Mableton subdivision that left one person dead.

Justin Flores Allende and Jonathan Fernandez, both of Mableton, are accused of having set up a meeting that resulted in the shooting death of Pablo Gomez. Allende and Gomez are minors, according to officials.

Neither Allende nor Fernandez are alleged to have fired the rifle that killed Gomez, according to arrest warrants; police believe a third, unidentified individual did so.

Allende and Fernandez set up a meeting at Mableton's Starling Place subdivision — about two miles from Wallace Park and Interstate 20 — just after 4 p.m. Sunday between themselves and a third suspect and Gomez and an Edgar Villatoro, according to the warrants.

Allende and Fernandez "engage(d) in (a) physical altercation" with Gomez and Villatoro, according to the warrants. The third, unidentified suspect fired a rifle at Gomez and Villatoro as they fled, striking and killing Gomez.

Allende and Fernandez have been charged with malice murder for setting up the meeting, as well as three counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder for having shot at Villatoro and toward two other men who were standing nearby. According to Cobb Police Department spokeswoman Shenise Barner, the department is not yet sure whether those other men were involved in the altercation.

Fernandez is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond. Bonding information for Allende was unavailable Thursday because he is a minor.