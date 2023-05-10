Cobb teen reported missing found safe

May 10—Investigators with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office located a runaway juvenile in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Emorie Williams, 14, was reported as a runaway juvenile to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office on April 28.

"After we received the report, Investigator Jon Kramer, alongside additional investigators from the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, worked diligently to locate Williams," said Col. Eric Yeager, commander of the Criminal Investigations Division at Cobb County Sheriff's Office. "Once we discovered evidence that hinted to Williams' whereabouts, we staked out the location, and took her into custody when we saw her."

People whose children run away from home are advised to contact 911 immediately. When a child runs away, a juvenile warrant is issued, and an investigator with the criminal investigations division is assigned to the case.

To get immediate updates on missing persons or to submit anonymous tips expeditiously, download the free Cobb County Sheriff's App available on Android and iPhone devices.