Cobb woman accused of impersonating federal agent, attorney says the incident is a misunderstanding

A woman is accused of impersonating a federal agent, but her attorney told Channel 2 Action News she’s innocent.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with the woman accused of impersonating a federal agent and her attorney.

“I think this was a clear misunderstanding with the police officer in this case,” attorney Jackie Patterson said.

Patterson is representing the woman accused, Octavia Spencer.

“At no time did my client say that she was a federal officer. She said she’s a former federal officer,” Patterson said. “She told the police that she was a former federal officer and that she knows criminal procedure and she felt the officer was overstepping their boundaries.”

According to law officials, Spencer is accused of showing up to an active scene, on Austell Road last week, while law enforcement officials were executing a search warrant.

Police told Channel 2 Action News Spencer told them one of the suspects was her brother and questioned them about their investigation.

After that, police said Spencer told them she was a federal agent, then said she was an ATF agent — an agent from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — and when they asked for identification, she then admitted she wasn’t an ATF agent.

Channel 2 Action News spoke to Spencer about it over the phone.

“I sincerely want to issue an apology for everything that transpired that night,” Spencer said.

“She was not apologizing for committing any crime, she was apologizing for getting involved in someone else’s business at a barber shop,” Patterson told Channel 2 Action News. “Her god brother was there and the police were there so he called her and she showed up.”

