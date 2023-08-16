Cobbles replaced with stones that look exactly the same - at cost of £1.25m

Residents say stones are just 'bigger' and 'greyer' - SWNS/Chantal Weller

Residents of a historic town are furious with the local council over a £1.25 million development which saw cobblestones replaced with new ones that looked the same - just “bigger” and “greyer”.

People living in Sandwich, Kent, say the local council has wasted money on the development that went £250,000 over budget.

The only public consultation over the scheme was held in 2018 when the idea was first conceived.

Building works were not started until last September.

Residents of the market town, with a population of around 5,000, say the community’s priorities around council expenditure have changed since the pandemic.

Beyond the repaving, Dover District Council and Kent County Council have installed a new bus stop that has prompted safety concerns.

Local authorities said the idea behind the project was to make the area the “focal point” for the local community and to “positively enhance the public realm, creating better access and the potential for increased footfall”.

But Sandwich resident Lorraine Smith is among many who believe the project has failed to deliver.

She said: “It’s a real shame Sandwich has spent a lot of money on replacing cobbles with cobbles.

“It seems to have gone hideously over budget, taken a lot of time, and what was promised to the residents of the town has not actually materialised.

“We have had a worldwide pandemic and everybody’s priorities have changed, yet the money was still spent without a new consultation.”

Victoria Cleary-Ford, who also lives in Sandwich, said the new surfacer has not added any value to the area.

“People who live in Sandwich are visiting Deal’s foodbank and you are telling me this is a priority for our council to spend money on?

“The moved bus stop is now an accident waiting to happen,” she said.

“I was walking my dog the other day and nearly got knocked over because it is a blind corner. It is just dangerous.”

Concerns about the bus stop were raised in February, before the project was completed.

Tarmac was poured over the pull-in previously used by buses, and it was moved onto the carriageway further up the road.

Council chiefs say the new position was designed to ease congestion, but some suggest it has done the opposite.

Roy Elliot, a Sandwich resident, said: “When there is a bus, a queue of people, and people trying to get past and across the road, it is dangerous and just does not make sense.”

However, some shoppers backed the square’s new design.

Claire Goodall said: “Now seeing the open space, it feels like a piazza. I am impressed with it - I was doubtful.”

Another resident, David May, said he feels safer walking over the cobbles.

He said: “I have trouble with my feet and it is a lot easier to walk on now.

“The added trees are great, but I do think more seating is needed.”

Market stallholders were relieved to be back on the forecourt, after the revamp works meant they had to pitch up in a nearby car park.

Tracy Hadley-Lawrence, who has run a plant stall at the market for 12 years, said: “It is much brighter and open.

“There should be more stalls soon so we will hopefully get more footfall which is what we need. It should be more buzzing then.”

More than £1 million has been spent on the refurb, and contributions included £400,000 from Dover District Council, £350,000 from Sandwich Town Council via a public works loan, an R&A Open Legacy contribution of £75,000, £25,000 from Discovery Park, plus a Kent County Council highway contribution.

A spokesman for Dover District Council confirmed the total cost of the project increased to £1.25 million, from the estimated £1 million.

He said in a statement: “The work has created a larger, more accessible and more flexible public space, and the area has already been used for a number of fantastic events in Sandwich.

“We have continued to work with Sandwich Town Council and the local community to keep them informed of the project.

He added: “The design for the highways work around the bus stop was undertaken by the highway authority, KCC, and has been the subject of a safety audit to ensure the design meets highways safety standards.”

