Cobb's solicitor general candidates on crime, accountability, and marijuana

Oct. 13—The MDJ recently sat down with the two candidates for Cobb solicitor general, Republican Courtney Brubaker and Democrat Makia Metzger.

The two candidates will face off on Nov. 8, with the winner set to replace retiring Solicitor General Barry Morgan, who has held the office for the last 25 years.

The solicitor general's office is tasked with prosecuting all misdemeanor crimes in the county. Those include traffic citations, driving under the influence, shoplifting, small drug offenses, domestic violence, and more.

Brubaker, a graduate of Marietta High School, attended Georgia Tech for her undergraduate studies and Atlanta's John Marshall Law School. She spent 10 years as a prosecutor in the Cobb solicitor general's office, and now works as a defense attorney and part-time judge in Smyrna's municipal court. She lives in west Cobb with her husband and three children, who are four, six, and eight years old. Brubaker has received Morgan's endorsement in the race.

Metzger was born in Sierra Leone and moved to the United States as a teenager. She graduated from Campbell High School and attended the University of Georgia for both her undergraduate and law studies. She previously worked as a prosecutor in the Fulton County and Paulding County district attorney offices, and now works in the Paulding solicitor general's office. She lives in Powder Springs with her husband and two children, aged 10 and 15.

The following is a selection from interviews with both candidates, edited for length and clarity. The candidates' responses are listed in alphabetical order, by last name, as they will be listed on the ballot.

On why they're the best candidate for the office:Courtney Brubaker: I am the best choice for the office because I have unmatched experience. I have been in the solicitor's office, I worked there for over 10 years. I was on the leadership team when I was in the office, and so I have the experience. I have the know how, I have the leadership abilities to lead that office.

Because after the office being in the hands of Barry for the last 25 years ... The next solicitor needs to have the experience that I have, of being a prosecutor, of being a defense attorney ... You have to be able to understand all sides of a case. That gives you an understanding, and an ability to prosecute fairly, and with justice at the forefront of your mind.

I always think of safety first and foremost. My husband and I are raising our three small children here. This is my home community. This is the community and the county that we have chosen to stay in, and that we have chosen to raise our families in ... So having safety at the forefront of my mind is essential to leading this office.

The solicitor's office ... has such an impact on the community on a daily basis. Whether you're a victim, whether you have misdemeanor charges, whether you are a citizen that doesn't have any interaction with the office, the solicitor's office has an impact. So ensuring that cases are moved efficiently, but with fairness at the forefront of the mind and ensuring that Cobb remains safe, is the reason that I got in.

Makia Metzger: In making this decision ... I took my time. And there are several things that led me to that decision, and several reasons why I think I'm the best person for the job.

First, obviously, I live in Cobb County. I love this county. This is where I met my husband. So I am invested in this community. This is where I have friends, I do my community service. Beyond that ... as I did my research going into the community, a lot of people in certain areas of the community did not even know who their solicitor general was.

I think that is clearly a sign that certain segments of our population are not informed, but also that our leaders who have positions that can actually touch and concern those areas don't really go out into the community and have much community involvement ... You should collaborate. Leadership should be beyond a nine-to-five job as far as I'm concerned.

Finally, I think that the office ... has lost a level of integrity that the solicitor general's office direly needs at this time. We have an office, where, as you may be aware, the incumbent ... was charged of a crime (driving under the influence) that he prosecutes ... When he was on probation, he was prohibited from making any decisions on that particular crime.

(Editor's note: Morgan was arrested and pled guilty to DUI in Cherokee County in 2021. According to a copy of Morgan's sentencing agreement, he was not barred from prosecuting DUI cases as a term of his sentence, but said he instead voluntarily declined to prosecute those cases. As the Journal previously reported, Morgan was sentenced to 24 hours in jail and 12 months probation. He said at the time he took full responsibility for his poor decisions, accepted the consequences, and apologized to his family and the community.)

... I feel that this office needs the type of integrity and leadership that I will bring to it. I am very experienced. I am the only prosecutor running in this race who has the breadth of experience in misdemeanors, felonies and juvenile work ... I also know the traditional models of law and order-type thinking is not necessarily what our community needs.

On the job Barry Morgan has done, and how they view the job of solicitor general:Brubaker: I think Barry has done a fantastic job ... When I was there, he was never a boss. He was always someone that was there to help you when you needed help. He was there to answer any questions that you may have, but he didn't micromanage you. And he allowed you to develop your prosecutorial philosophy and your approach to cases.

So I really enjoyed being able to know that he was there to support you, and that he was there to make sure that you had the resources that you needed.

... With any office, you can always improve upon processes and procedures. So I think moving into the era that we're in now ... revolutionizing the non-paper world of criminal cases can be a bit daunting and scary for prosecutors. We like our security blanket of a file. ... Going into the new era and using technology, and using what is given to us through technology to better prosecute cases. To get a further understanding of how crimes occur, even as people that are committing crimes are being more technologically savvy.

... Barry has always said that — one of the things that always stuck out to me was with domestic violence, you will be held accountable for domestic violence. Just to pick a crime that's prosecuted in the solicitor's office, and being held accountable for that, if you are committing domestic violence in Cobb County, you will be held accountable.

As far as accountability, I think that we agree absolutely on that. Prosecutors have a calling to protect their community. So as far as philosophical ideas as to what a solicitor general does, I would say yes, that we both agree that the job of the Cobb County solicitor general is to prosecute crimes. It is not to have a position of legislating from that office.

The job of the solicitor general is to prosecute cases, and it's not that of picking and choosing what to prosecute, what not to prosecute. It is to take the cases that you receive into the office, and use what you're given and the resources and the investigation within not only the arresting or issuing agency, but then the investigation within the office as well. And prosecute the cases, not to legislate from the office.

Metzger: As I indicated earlier, when you go to parts of Cobb, they don't know who their solicitor general is — not by name. They don't know what the office does, and they have no inkling of how an office like that affects their lives. But then if you were to talk to them a little deeper, they would tell you things like, I got picked up on a bench warrant from Cobb County. Which means that they are being affected by the office, but they just don't know it.

A prosecutor has a lot of power. You have the power to affect the kind of change from the inception of a case ... Bench warrants, for instance — how people are picked up and arrested, what kind of notice they're given — these are things that we can look at and do better.

Transparency and accountability is important, (and) having a web page that talks about data in terms of what the solicitor general's office has done. In terms of accountability courts, the demographics that have gone through those courts, the number and percentage of people who have been positively rehabilitated — that is not something I have seen from that office, and that is something I hope to change.

... You have to ensure that you're not stacking charges just because you have the power to do so. You have to be judicious, you have to ensure that you are following the Constitution of the United States. You're not bringing charges because you can. You have to ensure that when you put up a case for trial, you are also judicious in the sense that you're not bringing in prejudicial information, just so you can get a win.

... Sure, everybody wants to win, but is that how we should be winning? ... I think that prosecutors' main role is to do what is right, not just convict people ... A prosecutor's role is not to have wins. It's to have good solutions.

Now, some people will say, "Well, you're being an activist prosecutor, because you want to create healthy solutions, or craft solutions that go into actually created and healthy outcomes." My question would be, why would you want to do this job if you're not?

On what distinguishes them from their opponent:

Brubaker: First and foremost, the unmatched experience. I have experience throughout the criminal justice system ... Having the reins change hands after 25 years, it is essential to have a person like myself with experience ... I've been across the state with my defense work, and it has given me the understanding and knowledge of how much more I want to protect Cobb County — that we have such a wonderful vibrant community here ... I want to ensure that we keep it safe.

... Another distinguishing factor is the relationships that I have in the community with law enforcement, with community leaders, with every aspect of the community. I have a vested interest in ensuring that this community remains safe and that the solicitor's office helps to protect this community.

Further, I understand what the job of the solicitor general does. I understand that it is a job to enforce the laws, to hold individuals accountable, and to ensure that individuals are treated with dignity and respect. But understand that if you commit a crime in Cobb County ... you will be held accountable for it ... The job is to fairly enforce the laws. It is not to pick and choose what you will enforce, what you won't enforce. That job is left to the legislature. If you want to pick and choose and change laws, that should not happen from within the solicitor general's office.

... A woman that has been the victim of domestic abuse does not think that (a) family violence battery charge is a minor charge. My opponent has consistently referred to misdemeanor crimes as minor offenses, that ... should not be prosecuted, and has made broad statements of progressive non-prosecution of misdemeanors.

... I think that's dangerous. I think that is a slippery slope ... That's in fact the exact opposite of what the job is ... and I think it's unfortunate that she's already shown us the type of prosecutor that she would be here in Cobb County by her statements. She has shown us that she will be progressive, and will not prosecute crimes which endanger our community, and I can't stand for that.

Metzger: I feel like I have lived experiences ... I'm a Black woman running for an office that has never been led, or held, by any person of color, and I know that Cobb County is growing in diversity.

With that diversity ... we can definitely benefit from an individual who has had lived experiences, from an individual who understands that root problems and causes of crime should be looked at in crafting solutions, and a prosecutor who has experienced racism in my own personal life.

That is not the sum total of who I am, however, it is a part of who I am. So I understand how it affects individuals coming through the court system. I understand that when someone comes in, they have to be treated with respect. They have to be seen, and they have to be heard. Whether they're a witness, whether they're a victim, or criminal defendant charged with a crime. That's one way I can distinguish myself.

Second, I can also distinguish myself because I am the only candidate in this race who has prosecuted continuously every type of crime, from your basic misdemeanor, to your very serious, violent felony. So I understand what's at stake. I understand the power of the office, but I also understand that with misdemeanor offenses ... we have the ability and the power to craft solutions that can actually change the trajectory of a person's life in a positive way.

On whether certain misdemeanors should not be prosecuted:

Brubaker: I think that's dangerous to completely look away from anything that comes in to the office. I think everything, every crime that comes in, every case that comes before the office, is worthy of looking at.

Because if you make broad brushstrokes and say, this section of cases, this will not have any any resources allocated to it, we will not look at it — there are so many other factors that go into that file being placed in your possession in the office. There are officers and sheriff's deputies who have put their life on the line. Every single day they put on their uniform, they put on their badge, they put on their bulletproof vest ... and they get into their vehicle and they go to work.

Those cases that they have made, they deserve a look. They don't deserve to be just cast aside. It's important to look at each case on an individual basis, and making broad statements and broad casting aside of cases is dangerous. So each case deserves an individual analysis.

... Making blanket statements is not the job of the solicitor general. An individual case analysis is the job of the solicitor general ... I think it sends the message of, we will not hold anyone accountable in Cobb County. You are free to come to Cobb County and commit crime.

Metzger: There are crimes that prosecutors don't prosecute every single day, and I'll give you an example. A woman comes to me, she has been maybe hit by her husband. And I say "Why?" And she says, "I was going through his phone he got angry. We had a scuffle. He's cheating on me."

Well, there's also the crime of adultery, and we do not proceed and pursue those charges. But I will certainly proceed and pursue simple battery ... Good prosecutors make these decisions every day, as to what crimes we prosecute versus what crimes we don't prosecute.

We do this based on certain things, and one of them is ... the resources that we will expend and prosecute in this one case — sort of a cost-benefit analysis. Is it going to cost us so much that a guilty plea is just not worth it? Or is it better to look at the root cause?

... I think that you run into problems when you have broad and sweeping generalizations, because I know ... there could be a set of circumstances where there is a danger to the public. In that instance, I don't want to come back and say, well, in this case I did (prosecute), when I said I never would ... I think you always have to look at the individual case.

On prosecution of misdemeanor marijuana possession:

Brubaker: For me, misdemeanor marijuana is about education. I've had the opportunity to — in my defense experience — represent juveniles. So many young people all across this county, all across the state of Georgia, all across the country have vape pens. Whether it is a dab pen, whether it is a nicotine pen, and what is scary to me is how many young people are harmed by those devices.

To children that are not experienced and (don't) understand the dangers in vapes, they say, well, it's just marijuana. It's not going to hurt me.

Tell that to the parent that has to take their child to the hospital because they have hit a vape pen, a dab pen ... and passed out on the floor. So I think education about marijuana and about the usage of different substances — because it is still illegal to possess marijuana in the state of Georgia — it is education that is so important to focus on when it comes to marijuana.

Metzger: Say for instance you have a marijuana user and ... they come in, and they are harmless. There's just a little weed and seed — that would be ripe for pretrial diversion.

But if they had a different circumstance, you're certainly looking at cases where maybe they're using other things, they have substance abuse, they're a harm to the public ... it's a different kind of case.

So I would say you have to look at the facts of the case. It's case by case. And it's not just one type of case. It's the circumstances of this case in Georgia. The possession of marijuana is still on the books, right? ... However, the way the statute is written — in order to test it, to identify it, and to prosecute it — it is quite expensive, and the wait periods are pretty long.

... We also consider, do we want to clog the system? Or do we want to do pretrial diversions, give people an opportunity to move their cases, and move on with their lives? So we're certainly looking at everything.

On diversion programs, accountability courts, and alternatives to criminal prosecution:

Brubaker: Diversion is wonderful when used appropriately. When a person has a first time offense, they have not had criminal history ... if it's a case that education can be applied, and the person can show that they are doing what they need to do to show that it was a mistake.

... An easy one to use is like a first offense, no criminal history shoplifting. They made a very rash decision, a very poor decision to shoplift. They've never been in trouble before. They have completed a theft seminar, they've completed community service, they have not gotten in any trouble during the term of the diversion program, then having their case dismissed.

Where I do not find it to be appropriate is diversion after diversion after diversion, where it's — OK, you got one bite at the apple. But let's turn the apple, and here's another bite ... You get one bite at the apple, and if you mess up and ... have another criminal action against you, you don't get another bite at the apple.

It is a one-and-done type situation. If you have the opportunity to avail yourself of diversion, and you do a good job, and you don't have any other trouble, you learned from it and you move on — wonderful. The system has worked as it was intended to work.

... I have seen firsthand the success of accountability courts, and in state court there is the DUI accountability court, which is a wonderful program ... It has to be something that they are prepared to participate in. It's an intense program, but it is for people that are truly wanting to make the change, and they are held to very high standards, and I think that is absolutely fantastic.

... I think one of the most rewarding experiences that I have had ... is to go to an accountability court graduation, to hear the stories of individuals of when they first started the program, to the day that they graduate. I think it's such an inspiring and really heartwarming thing to see how much a person has grown while in the accountability courts.

Metzger: I read ... in the MDJ where Chief Marty Ferrell, the new Marietta police chief, was asked this question, and it really caught my attention, because he really spoke to my heart. Someone asked him what was the greatest public safety challenge. And he said, mental health. These were his words: We're trained to deal with a certain level of that, but not like a psychologist or licensed counselor.

... In my 15 years of prosecution, what we have seen is a continuing trend of having societal issues, problematic problems and issues that should be handled through health care and substance abuse care, being sent into the criminal justice system. If you talk to any officer ... they will tell you, we are stressed out, we are overburdened. We are asked to do things that (are) way beyond what we are trained to do.

I think that if we don't do something else, we are going to continue running into a lack of morale, a lack of recruitment with our police force, and guess what? They are our first line, our first responders.

So in the vein of what you've been asking me, we certainly need to have these pretrial diversion opportunities, and expand them for mental health care and substance abuse ... Say for instance, your child is having some problem, whatever behavioral problem, and you can't control them. The first person you call is the police.

Now that parent might not want their kid to go to jail. They want help, so they call us. It might not be the type of case that you the prosecutor send (them) to jail, but it might be the perfect case that you have services in place ... You have medication management, where you have a licensed professional evaluate and prescribe, where you monitor the individual. But not necessarily (giving) this person a criminal history where now they can't move forward in their lives to get housing down the road or employment. So we really have to look at the root causes of crime, and mental health is one of those root causes.

On the argument that prosecution should focus on the social problems that bring about crime:

Brubaker: The only way to address a root issue of an individual that continues to commit crimes in Cobb County is by holding them accountable, having law and order. If you do not have law and order, there's chaos. You cannot address anything in chaos.

Maybe speaking as a mother of three small children, I understand you cannot have an understanding of what's going on if it's in chaos. There must be order. There must be bounds. As humans we need boundaries ... Boundaries have to be placed in our community and in our county to ensure that there are laws that must be followed.

When there are cases and crimes are committed, those individuals that commit those crimes must be held accountable. And to suggest that ... to not hold individuals accountable is the way to address root issues is counterintuitive. I don't know how you can get to a root issue with an individual without having that interaction with them, and having bounds set. It's a counterintuitive argument.

On the argument that focusing on the root causes of crime diverts resources from prosecution and encourages criminality:

Metzger: I don't think that the ideology of restorative justice is causing an uptick in crime. I think here in Georgia, what's causing an uptick in crime is the fact that we have laws that essentially put guns in the hands of criminals.

It makes it so easy to get a gun. When you look at violent offenders, most violent offenses are caused with guns ... and when you have no registration requirements — we used to have ... a carry concealed weapons statute. We used to be able to ... essentially check the status of a weapon on an individual. Now officers can't do that. Because all the protective gun safety legislation has been pretty much upended.

So that's what's causing violent crime. Not the ideology that I can give somebody defensive driving, ensure that they can be better drivers so that they don't lose their license, and they can have a way to work. That's not causing the uptick in crime.

Because rehabilitative means education. Rehabilitative means an accounting with, an understanding of what you've done, so that you don't do it again. ... I'm saying there are certain cases that are burdened in the criminal justice system, because they shouldn't even be there in the first place. Like your mental health cases, and your substance abuse cases, that could be better dealt with in a different forum.