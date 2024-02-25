Cobham: County council to decide on pet crematorium site plans

Councillors are due to rule on plans to expand a pet crematorium in Surrey.

Silvermere Haven Pet Cemetery says it has outgrown its site near the A3 between Byfleet and Cobham and wants to expand.

The company says redevelopment is needed to keep up with an increase in demand.

Surrey County Council will consider an application on Tuesday for a new, larger building to replace existing ones.

The crematorium, which has been in operation since the 1970s, has reached its "physical and operational capacity", according to planning documents.

Council planners recommend approval of the plans on the grounds that the "ageing, unsustainable cremators do not cater for the needs of a modern pet and equine cremation service".

Petition

A report said while there is a concentration of horse owners in the area, there is "a limited service offer" for horse cremations, with the nearest facilities at least 40 miles away.

A petition against the proposal has been signed by 1,425 people. There is also opposition from Elmbridge Borough Council.

The number of pet owners using the site rose from around 24 a week in 2020 to more than 90 a week in 2021.

The facility also serves more than 280 vets across the south east, London and East Anglia.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.