Cobleskill man charged with abuse

Jul. 14—State Police announced they arrested a Cobleskill man for an alleged incident of abuse that happened in Duanesburg.

Troopers were called in mid-June 2022 by a victim who reported the incident, a media release said. An investigation was initiated which resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old man on July 7. He was charged with forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree sex abuse, a class B misdemeanor, the release said.

The person was processed at the Cobleskill barracks and issued appearance tickets returnable in Duanesburg town court on July 18, the release said. Police did not release his name.