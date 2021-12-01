Coburn capital murder case delayed due to defendant's health

Dec. 1—The trial of a Lawrence County man charged with two counts of capital murder in 2016 has been delayed until next year because he contracted COVID-19 in the Lawrence County Jail in early November.

Earl Clayburn Coburn's trial had been scheduled to begin Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court.

John A. McReynolds IV of Russellville, one of Coburn's attorneys, said he filed and was granted a continuance because his client remains on oxygen and is not physically ready to stand trial.

Coburn, 62, is accused in the shooting deaths of Hubert White, 67, and his son Micah White, 32, both of Lawrence County 217, Hillsboro, on Sept. 9, 2016. He was indicted on the capital murder charges as well as one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle and two counts of menacing. Coburn is Micah White's former father-in-law.

Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders said Coburn spent about two weeks in Decatur Morgan Hospital battling COVID-19 and returned to the jail with an oxygen device. Sanders said Coburn has recovered from COVID-19, and the oxygen is necessary for another ailment.

Sanders said Coburn was in the general population of the jail when he tested positive for the coronavirus.

"He was sick three or four days before he went to our nursing staff feeling bad," Sanders said. "He was tested and it was discovered he had COVID."

The sheriff said it was "an isolated case. No other inmates tested positive."

Sanders said once Coburn returned to the jail, he was placed in a separate room with two or three other inmates, away from the rest of the inmates.

The sheriff said currently there are 145 inmates in the jail designed to house 96.

McReynolds said he met with Coburn a couple of weeks ago and his client "had no energy nor stamina."

"He complained of memory issues," he said. "I have no reason to think (the trial) would not have started this week if it wasn't for the COVID in the jail. We were ready."

McReynolds feels it could be "a few months" into 2022 before a trial is held.

Double homicide

According to court records and testimony, Coburn allegedly shot Micah White three times while White sat in his Ford 350 crew cab pickup in the parking lot of the New Antioch Church of Christ on Lawrence County 217. A male passenger in White's truck was unharmed.

Coburn allegedly then traveled south to Hubert White's house, about a half mile away, and shot Hubert White multiple times in his dining room, according to testimony.

Court records indicated the father and son were killed by bullets from a 9mm Beretta handgun.

Coburn later pointed an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle at a Lawrence County sheriff's deputy before being taken into custody about an hour after the slayings, court records stated.

In a preliminary hearing in circuit court Oct. 7, 2016, then-Lawrence County Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Waldrep said Coburn told investigators, "I wouldn't have killed that kid if he didn't make me."

At the hearing, Waldrep said a custody hearing Sept. 8, 2016, may have sparked the shootings. Micah White and his ex-wife, Amanda White Harville, had battled since a 2007 divorce over visitation rights of their daughter.

Micah White was the owner of White's Auto Body and Towing along Alabama 24 in Caddo, and Hubert White was a stylist at New Image Salon in Decatur.

Other capital murder cases

The 5-year-old Coburn case is one of five capital murder cases awaiting trial in the county. All of the defendants remain in Lawrence County Jail.

The oldest case is from 2015, when Susie Ella Stovall, 65, was charged with capital murder in the death of her husband, Azrel "Gene" Stovall, 66. Susie Stovall is accused of intentionally causing the death of her husband by setting their house along Alabama 20 in Trinity on fire. His body was found in the bedroom.

Her attorneys claim the defendant has mental health issues. At an arraignment, she pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to capital murder and arson charges. District Attorney Errek Jett said the defendant was sent to a Tuscaloosa institute on two occasions for competency testing.

In 2016, Evan Berryman, 34, was charged with capital murder in the 2014 death of 2-year-old Ian Calhoun.

According to the autopsy report, the cause of Calhoun's death was blunt force trauma to the head, torso and lower and upper extremities. The report said the death was a homicide with the victim receiving cuts to his face, scalp, left ear, chest, back and genitals.

Berryman's case was continued last month after one of the defense attorneys fell ill hours before jury selection was set to begin. Circuit Judge Mark Craig said the case would be tried in the first quarter of 2022.

In July 2017, Kevin Deshaunn Deloney Jr., 23, was charged in the fatal shooting and armed robbery of Jimmy Lee Bolding, 34, of North Courtland, and James Lemark Madden, 41, of Muscle Shoals, at Bolding's residence on Rosa Parks Street in North Courtland. Deloney, a former football and basketball star at Decatur High School, was later charged with assaulting an inmate at the Lawrence County Jail.

In October 2020, Karsin Page, 20, of Trinity, was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Jordan Wiley Miller, 23, of Lawrence County 217, Trinity.

Authorities said Page fatally shot Miller at a home on Lawrence County 549 just off Old Alabama 24 in Trinity and took money in the slaying.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys said COVID-19 and its protocols have slowed down the judicial system.

