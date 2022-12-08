Coburn pleads guilty to capital murder in 2016 Lawrence shooting deaths; appeal planned

Dec. 8—MOULTON — An East Lawrence man charged in the shooting deaths of two Hillsboro men in 2016 pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to one count of capital murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A second capital murder charge and other charges were dismissed.

According to the plea agreement, Earl Clayborn Coburn, 63, reserved the right to appeal a court ruling that he was competent to stand trial.

Coburn pleaded guilty to the shooting deaths of Hubert White, 67, and his son Micah White, 32, both of Lawrence County 217, on Sept. 9, 2016.

Defense attorney John McReynolds IV, of Russellville, said psychologist Kale Kirkland, of Montgomery, issued an opinion Nov. 28 saying "he felt (Coburn) was unable to assist his attorneys in his defense," and therefore was not competent to stand trial.

The court on Wednesday appointed an attorney to assist in Coburn's appeal on the competency issue.

McReynolds said an initial competency hearing for Coburn was held in 2019 and he was ruled competent. However, their client contracted COVID-19 in 2021 and "spent weeks in the hospital."

Kirkland evaluated Coburn again last month, McReynolds said.

"We reserve the right to appeal the judge's ruling. We plan to appeal," McReynolds said.

McReynolds said he and defense attorney Brian White of Decatur have 42 days to file the appeal to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. He said, "It might be 18 months before we hear anything."

Lawrence County Circuit Judge Mark Craig recused himself from Coburn's case, and Judge Will Powell of Lauderdale County was assigned as the judge.

Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett said in a text message that after a hearing on several issues Tuesday, he met with McReynolds and White "and this resolution was agreed upon."

"(Coburn) did plead to intentionally cause the deaths of Micah White and Hubert White by shooting them pursuant to one scheme or course of conduct," Jett said. "The family and other victim in the vehicle at the time Micah White was killed were supportive of this agreement and glad to see justice done."

At a preliminary hearing Oct. 7, 2016, then-Lawrence County sheriff's Sgt. Chris Waldrep testified Coburn told investigators, "I wouldn't have killed that kid if he didn't make me."

Waldrep testified that Micah White and friend Chris Terry were in White's Ford 350 pickup in the parking lot of New Antioch Church of Christ, about a half-mile north of White's residence.

Waldrep said when he arrived he found Micah White's body slumped behind the steering wheel. He said the victim had suffered three 9mm gunshot wounds behind the left ear. He said the victim had a pistol in his right hand.

Waldrep said Terry told him that Coburn shot Micah White and ordered Terry out of the truck. "When he got out of the truck, Coburn left the church parking lot," Waldrep said.

Waldrep said investigators found the body of Hubert White in his dining room, also fatally shot, after Coburn told them where the body was.

At that 2016 hearing, Waldrep said it was his understanding that a custody hearing a day earlier may have sparked the shootings.

Micah White and his ex-wife Amanda White Harville had battled since a 2007 divorce over visitation rights of their daughter, Waldrep said. Harville is Coburn's daughter.

Micah White was owner of White's Auto Body and Towing on Alabama 24 in the Caddo community. Hubert White was a hairstylist.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.