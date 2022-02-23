Coca-Cola has 4 new drinks you’ll definitely want to try

Andy Meek
·5 min read

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re not even two full months into 2022, but The Coca-Cola Company is wasting no time in barreling forward with a major expansion. One that’s seeing the iconic beverage brand launch several new flavors that are garnering headlines. They range from Coca-Cola Starlight, which puts a space-themed twist on the classic soft drink, to a new coffee flavor. As well as the company’s first alcoholic drink.

The latter, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, you can read more about below. First up, though, we want to take a closer look at Coca-Cola Starlight, which is high-profile enough that the company teamed up with a pop musician to promote it. It’s also a product of the beverage company, through its Coca-Cola Creations initiative, wanting to tap into youth-oriented “drop culture.”

Today's Top Deals

Don't Miss: Presidents’ Day deals for Tuesday: $19 Fire Stick, $399 Shark robot vacuum, more

Coca-Cola Starlight

Fun fact: Coca-Cola was actually one of the first soft drinks to be consumed in outer space, back in 1985 when astronauts on board the Challenger drank from a Coca-Cola Space Can. This year, almost four decades later, the beverage company is going in reverse. To be more specific, by bringing the magic of outer space back down to earth. It’s via what the company teases as “the launch of an intergalactic flavor and galaxy of immersive, other-worldly digital experiences.”

Coca-Cola Starlight is the first limited-edition offering from Coca-Cola Creations. According to the company, it combines the signature Coca-Cola taste with some additional surprises. Those include a “reddish hue and cooling taste sensation” meant to evoke the feeling of a journey to space.

Complementing the space-related name and taste is packaging meant to evoke a starfield. It also has a gradient design with a nebular feel. Impressively, a global Coca-Cola team spanning R&D, design, marketing, and technology brought the product from the idea stage to fruition in less than a year. And this new product is also anchored by a digital marketing campaign that includes a partnership with pop star Ava Max.

An augmented reality “Concert on a Coca‑Cola” experience is accessible at www.cocacola.com/creations. And scanning a Coca‑Cola Starlight can or bottle will feature the star performing three of her biggest hits. Those include Kings & Queens, Sweet But Psycho and EveryTime I Cry.

Additional flavors

Meanwhile, it’s not just the space-themed Coca-Cola Starlight to take note of here. The Coca-Cola Company is giving consumers several more beverages to enjoy this year, some of which include these newly announced flavors that we’ve rounded up below — ranging from lemonade to coffee, as well as a hard seltzer.

Simply Spiked Lemonade

simply spiked lemonade from coca-cola
Simply Spiked Lemonade from Coca-Cola. Image source: The Coca-Cola Company

Among those new flavors to be aware of is Simply Spiked Lemonade. Which is actually the result of a partnership between The Coca‑Cola Company and Molson Coors.

Launching this summer, the Simply Spiked Lemonade variety 12-pack will include four flavors with real fruit juice. They are Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade, and Blueberry Lemonade, all in 12-oz. slim cans. Select flavors will also come in single 24-oz. cans. And all 170-calorie varieties of Simply Spiked Lemonade contain 5 percent alcohol by volume.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen success by shaking up existing categories with new brands that have clear, compelling points of difference, like Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, and ZOA Energy Drink,” said Michelle St. Jacques, Chief Marketing Officer, Molson Coors, in a company announcement. “Now, we have a huge opportunity to leverage the power of Simply® — a brand known for great flavor — to disrupt the full-flavor alcohol segment in a way that’s never been done before.”

Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha

Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha
Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha. Image source: The Coca-Cola Company

Joining the existing flavors of Dark Blend, Vanilla, Caramel, and Vanilla Zero Sugar in the ready-to-drink coffee aisle, meanwhile, is Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha. The company says it designed these flavor profiles to give people a drink that “sips like a Coke and finished like a coffee.”

People sometimes need a pick-me-up during lulls in their day, when they’re most prone to choose a drink like coffee. That’s the opportunity Coca-Cola is trying to take advantage of with this new coffee-inspired beverage.

Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer

topo chico hard seltzer from coca-cola
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, the first alcoholic drink from Coca-Cola. Image source: The Coca-Cola Company

Rounding out our list, The Coca-Cola Company says it was inspired for this next drink by the cocktail recipe made famous by Texas bartenders. Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer features real lime juice. And it’s also available in stores across nine states. They include Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer is available in 12-packs of 12-oz. slim cans. And each can contains 4.7% alcohol by volume, as well as 100 calories. Coinciding with this release, by the way, is a nationwide expansion of the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer variety pack. The pack features flavors including Strawberry Guava, Exotic Pineapple, Tangy Lemon Lime, and Tropical Mango.

“There’s no cocktail in Texas more legendary than Ranch Water,” said Matt Escalante, senior director of hard seltzers, Molson Coors Beverage Company, in a news release. “Given the love Texans have shown for Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, it’s only natural for the brand to refresh the taste of the classic Texas drink like only we can.”

Click here to read the full article.

See the original version of this article on BGR.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • London-listed Coca-Cola HBC readies Russia contingencies as profits rise

    Coca-Cola HBC said on Tuesday it had contingency plans to cope with the escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis, as the London-listed soft drinks bottler reported a surge in annual profit driven in part by its large Russian business. The company, one of Coca-Cola's many bottlers worldwide, said it was considering stockpiling ingredients to limit any disruption in Russia, after Western nations threatened new sanctions following Moscow's recognition of two breakaway Ukrainian regions. "We have contingencies in place for all scenarios, including alternative sourcing, so that we can act swiftly to whatever happens," Chief Executive Zoran Bogdanovic told Reuters.

  • The genius Cubii Jr under-desk workout machine is $50 off at Amazon, today only!

    Keep your blood pumping and your body moving while you're watching TV, answering emails, or recovering from an injury.

  • Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman Have a Really Controversial Love Story

    Get to know 'America's Got Talent' judge Simon Cowell and his fiancée Lauren Silverman, along with details about Simon's son, Eric.

  • 17-year-old wanted in fatal shooting at North Side motel turns himself in to Columbus police

    Harrison Finklea, 17, turned himself into Columbus police Monday after the division publicly identified him as the suspect in a Feb. 3 homicide.

  • Knox County Schools names Jon Rysewyk as its new superintendent

    The Knox County Board of Education voted to hire Jon Rysewyk, who is already a Knox County Schools administrator, to replace the retiring Bob Thomas.

  • Traders see inflation as 2022's biggest market mover - survey

    Inflation will have the biggest impact on global markets in 2022, traders said, while liquidity was the top daily trading challenge for a sixth year, according to an annual survey of institutional trading clients by JPMorgan published on Wednesday. About 48% of 718 institutional trading clients surveyed at the end of November 2021 highlighted inflation as this year's biggest market mover, displacing the global pandemic, which topped last year's list. Market expectations of impending interest rate hikes have been rising since late last year, and hopes that the trend would be transitory have receded in recent weeks as major countries have struggled with soaring inflation readings.

  • Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.44

    The board of The Coca-Cola Company ( NYSE:KO ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 1st of...

  • Preppy-Cool Outfits That Give Off That Dark Academia Aesthetic

    The scholarly look has taken over a small portion of Instagram, spreading the moody, dark-corner-of-the-library vibe to Gen Z and beyond. The look is a mix of relaxed prepster and coffee-house-chic.

  • 2 Blackhawk helicopters crash near Utah ski resort

    Two Blackhawk helicopters belonging to the Utah National Guard crashed Tuesday morning during a training exercise, officials said.

  • Spirit AeroSystems paying workforce bonuses

    One of Wichita’s largest employers will be paying out bonuses to its workforce. Spirit AeroSystems Inc., which employs more than 10,000 people in Wichita, will add bonuses for 2021 for both its hourly and salaried workforce with the expected payout coming on their paychecks this Thursday. According to information from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, the hourly bonuses include 1% gain share and 3% under the company’s Short-Term Incentive Plan.

  • AT&T’s 3G network is shutting down tomorrow – here’s what you need to know

    We frequently cover new and unreleased phones here at BGR, but not everyone is concerned about staying up to date with the latest hardware. Even ancient smartphones are still able to make calls and send texts. For some people, that is plenty. Unfortunately, time comes for us all, as well as our phones. On February … The post AT&T’s 3G network is shutting down tomorrow – here’s what you need to know appeared first on BGR.

  • Brie Larson Really Wants to Star in a 'Fast & Furious' Movie

    Captain Marvel's Brie Larson really wants to be in a Fast & Furious movie.

  • Mountain Dew with alcohol available today in select states

    Hard Mtn Dew, a version of the popular lime-green soda made with an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 5%, will be available Tuesday in Tennessee, Florida and Iowa, with more states to come in 2022. The new beverage was first announced in Aug. 2021, and has been created through a partnership between Boston Beer Co. and Mountain Dew parent, PepsiCo Inc. . Hard Mtn Dew joins a number of other "hard" sodas hitting the market, including Topo Chico Hard Margarita Seltzer from Coca Cola Co. and Constellation