Coca-Cola aims to restore pre-war production, sales volumes in Ukraine by year-end

Coca-Cola restores pre-war production volumes in Ukraine

"In 2021, it was 120 million unit cases (of all products, including imported ones)," he said.

“In 2023, we expect 115 million unit cases (1 unit case equals 6 liters - ed.)... We are moving towards this target with confidence, realizing we are already halfway through the year.”

Coca-Cola resumed production at its Velyka Dymerka plant in Kyiv Oblast in May 2022. However, due to ingredient issues, it only produced one-fifth of its product portfolio at first.

Now, the company has fully restored production to nearly 190 stock-keeping units (SKUs).

"I can say that in 2022 we started producing 40 SKUs," said Choban.

"We initially put on shelves and distributed only fast-rotating products. Today, we produce almost 190 items… (the full range - ed.)."

The company representative noted that before the war, Coca-Cola had formed buffer stocks and dispersed them across the country, which allowed it to quickly resume distribution.

"This is what we did in advance as a company, realizing the risks that there could be an escalation in 2022, and we really took almost everything that could be taken out to the regions and kept it there until a certain time," he said.

“And this allowed us to resume distribution almost immediately after the de-occupation of the region.”

The enterprise continues importing carbon dioxide (CO2) used for carbonated beverages from abroad as its own CO2 production recovers.

"In May 2022, the lines at the plant were restored, we started distribution, but there was nowhere to get CO2, so we imported CO2 from abroad," said Choban.

“And now we continue to import. It is now cheaper to import it from abroad than to produce it in Ukraine.”

He added that the company employs 1,600 people and has had no layoffs in 2022.

In 2022, Coca-Cola ranked ninth in the ranking of the most influential brands in the world.

Coca-Cola Beverages Ukraine produces a wide range of soft drinks including carbonated beverages, juices, water, energy drinks, and iced teas.

The company's first plant in Ukraine was opened in Lviv. Currently, the company owns one plant in the village of Velyka Dymerka, Kyiv Oblast, which started operating in 1998.

It was damaged by shelling by Russian occupation forces on March 10, 2022.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine