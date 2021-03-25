Coca-Cola boycotted over Georgia voting rights bill

Graig Graziosi
·2 min read
Coca-Cola attempts to build an ‘inclusive workplace’ (Getty Images)

Activists in Georgia are organising a boycott of Coca-Cola Co. for not opposing a voting rights bill making its way through the state legislature.

The activists want to see the company - one of Georgia's largest and most well known - condemn a Republican- led bill that would limit voter access.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution spoke with members of the AME Sixth Episcopal District, who said they were going to launch the boycott of the company's products until they publicly condemn the bill.

The legislation would enact new voter ID laws and change the time frame for voters to submit their ballots.

Bishop Reginald Jackson said "we will speak with our wallets," and called out the company for not fulfilling its promise to speak out about racial injustice issues.

Read more

"This past summer, Coke and other corporations said they needed to speak out against racism. But they’ve been mighty quiet about this,” he said.

The bishop said if the company wants the support of his community, it needs to stand up for their rights to participate in democracy.

“If Coca-Cola wants Black and brown people to drink their product, then they must speak up when our rights, our lives and our very democracy as we know it is under attack,” he said.

A prior version of the legislation included a move to end early voting on Sunday, which the bishop said was intended to block Black voters from getting to the polls. He said that traditionally Black churches would use services on Sunday to mobilise voters and get them to the polls following church services.

Last week, the state GOP dropped its plan to stop early voting on Sunday.

Coca-Cola Co said it was supportive of "a balanced approach to the elections bills that have been introduced in the Georgia Legislature this session," in a statement to the paper.

"The ultimate goal should be fair, secure elections where access to voting is broad-based and inclusive,” the company said.

The company has not issued an official statement beyond what was given to the paper, however it did say it was "aligned" with the state's chamber of commerce in its concerns about the legislation.

The chamber of commerce statement said it "supports accessible and secure voting while upholding election integrity and transparency. Simply put, we believe that it should be easy to vote, hard to commit fraud and that Georgians should have faith and confidence in secure, accessible, and fair elections."

The House will vote on the legislation on Thursday, and the state's legislature will have to agree on a finalised version of the bill Wednesday.

    Georgia activists call for Coca-Cola boycott over 'deafening silence' on voting rights

Push to get major corporations to oppose significant voting restrictions Republicans in the state are on the verge of approving 'Our position is they've not lived up to their own words. By your silence you're actually being complicit.' Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters Georgia activists are calling for a statewide boycott of Coca-Cola as part of an escalating effort to get major corporations to oppose significant voting restrictions Republicans in the state legislature are on the verge of approving. Sign up for the Guardian's Fight to Vote newsletter The call for the boycott, first reported by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, is coming from leaders of the sixth district of the AME church, which includes more than 500 Black churches in Georgia. Bishop Reginald Thomas Jackson, the presiding prelate, said that there had been a "deafening silence" around voting rights from Coca-Cola and other companies that had put out statements last year supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. "Our position is they've not lived up to their own words. By your silence you're actually being complicit. So we're going to say to them, if you want our money, then you ought to have our back," he said in an interview. He added that he expected other civil rights groups to join in the boycott calls soon. For weeks, activists have been placing pressure on Coca-Cola, as well as Delta Airlines, Home Depot, Aflac, UPS, and Southern Company – all based in Georgia – to use their political clout to oppose bills in the legislature that would require voters to provide ID information when they vote by mail, limit the availability of absentee drop boxes and give the state legislature more power to meddle in local election boards, among other measures. But those major companies have declined to speak out directly against the bills. The Georgia chamber of commerce released a statement earlier this month saying it had "concern and opposition" to provisions in the legislation. The Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce has been a little more specific, saying earlier this month it was focused on addressing weekend absentee voting, drop boxes and ID requirements. Coca-Cola told the Guardian earlier this month it supported both chambers of commerce and a "balanced approach to elections". A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the boycott. Georgia lawmakers will probably hammer out a final version of sweeping voting changes before the legislative session ends next week. While they walked back an effort to cut weekend early voting, they still have left sweeping restrictions in bills that civil rights groups say are a blatant effort to suppress votes. Jackson said he plans to lead a protest at the Georgia capitol on Thursday and did not rule out calling on boycotts of the other major companies. "Boycotting is not something we really want to do," he said. "Coca-Cola is a fine company. But at the same time, we think all of these major companies have responsibilities on issues of social justice."

