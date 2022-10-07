Is The Coca-Cola Company (KO) a Good Long-Term Bet?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Since 2015, for the first time, the market witnessed two consecutive quarterly losses. During the second quarter, the S&P 500 Index continued its decline, trading at -16.1%. Inflation concerns and interest rate hikes impacted the fund’s performance in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower Advisers Capital discussed stocks like The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the second quarter 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is a beverage company. On October 5, 2022, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) stock closed at $56.24 per share. One-month return of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was -9.74% and its shares gained 4.71% of their value over the last 52 weeks. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has a market capitalization of $243.217 billion.

Here is what Carillon Tower Advisers specifically said about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) stock appreciated after management reported a strong quarter. Organic revenues advanced strongly and pricing came in ahead of expectations as well." Pixabay/Public Domain

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 60 hedge fund portfolios held The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) at the end of the second quarter which was 64 in the previous quarter.

