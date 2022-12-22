The Coca-Cola Company's (NYSE:KO) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 27.8x The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 14x and even P/E's lower than 8x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Coca-Cola as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Coca-Cola?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Coca-Cola's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 12% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen a 26% overall rise in EPS, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 7.5% per year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 9.1% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

With this information, we find it interesting that Coca-Cola is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Coca-Cola's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 2 warning signs for Coca-Cola that we have uncovered.

