Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:COKE) market cap decline of US$246m may not have as much of an impact on institutional owners after a year of 9.9% returns

If you want to know who really controls Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 39% to be precise, is institutions. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Losing money on investments is something no shareholder enjoys, least of all institutional investors who saw their holdings value drop by 5.7% last week. However, the 9.9% one-year returns may have helped alleviate their overall losses. But they would probably be wary of future losses.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Coca-Cola Consolidated.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Coca-Cola Consolidated?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Coca-Cola Consolidated's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated. Our data shows that The Coca-Cola Company is the largest shareholder with 26% of shares outstanding. J. Harrison is the second largest shareholder owning 11% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 7.5% of the company stock. J. Harrison, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 51% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Coca-Cola Consolidated

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$4.0b, and insiders have US$995m worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 10% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 26% of the Coca-Cola Consolidated shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

