Coca-Cola Consolidated plans $15 million expansion of Charlotte region manufacturing site

Coca-Cola Consolidated, the largest Coca-Cola soda bottler in the country, will invest up to $15 million to expand its regional manufacturing center in Monroe.

The 4,200 square-foot expansion will be complete next year, according to a Coca-Cola Consolidated news release from the Charlotte-based company.

At least five jobs will be added to the facility’s 58 employees, said Ron Mahle, existing industry manager at the Monroe-Union County Economic Development Commission. The new jobs will be skilled technical positions.

The project will allow for a new paint booth, high-pressure cleaning equipment, classrooms and training workstations for employees, according to the release.

Union County awarded an economic development incentive grant not to exceed $330,000 over five years. The city of Monroe also issued an economic development incentive grant not to exceed $300,000 over the same period, according to the news release.

Coca-Cola Consolidated in Monroe

Coca-Cola Consolidated landed in Monroe in 1996. The 66,000 square-foot facility is in the city’s precision manufacturing industrial park, between Monroe and Wesley Chapel.

The site manufactures vending and cooling equipment from Texas to Ohio, Mahle said.

“We’re just really proud that they have chosen to expand their operations here in Monroe,” Mahle said.