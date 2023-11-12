Coca-Cola out, Egyptian soda in as anti-Western boycott sweeps Middle East

Stickers reading ‘Baby blood in your drink!’ are being used to protest against Coca-Cola - MURAT KOCABAS/AFP

US and European brands are being hit by boycotts across the Middle East, with consumers turning to local alternatives in protest against western governments’ support for Israel amid the war on Gaza.

Some of America’s most iconic brands including McDonalds, Starbucks, Coca-Cola and Domino’s Pizza have been targeted by boycott campaigns, alongside Germany’s Puma and French supermarket chain Carrefour.



From this week, Turkish politicians will no longer quench their thirst with Coca-Cola or chomp on Swiss-made Nestlé snacks, as western brands were removed from parliament buildings.

“The products of companies that support Israel will not be sold in restaurants, cafeterias and tea houses in the parliament campus,” Turkey’s Grand National Assembly said in a statement.

Stickers on lamp posts and bus stops in Istanbul, where residents are largely pro-Palestine, also allege that “Starbucks stands with Israel”.

A push to move away from US brands has meant a boost for some regional brands. One big winner has reportedly been Egyptian soda-maker Spiro Spathis. Founded in 1920, its products’ popularity has faded over the decades as it struggled to compete with foreign rivals, but it has now seen sales spike by 300 per cent as a result of the boycotts, according to Egyptian media.

Stickers in Izmir in Turkey saying ‘Baby blood in your food!’ are being used to protest against Burger King - MURAT KOCABAS/AFP

Stickers on lamp posts in Izmir protesting Starbucks read ‘There is baby blood in the coffee you drink’ - MURAT KOCABAS/AFP

McDonald’s came under fire last month when its Israeli franchise operator said it had donated thousands of free meals to Israeli soldiers.

While McDonald’s golden arches can be spotted around the world, its international restaurants are sometimes franchises run by local companies.

The McDonald’s entity in Kuwait, for instance, said in early November that it had donated $250,000 (£204,532) to the Kuwaiti Red Crescent for relief efforts in Gaza, and that it was a “100% Kuwaiti company, owned and operated by Al Maousherji Catering Company to which all our profits go”.

“McDonald’s on a global level does not get any share of these profits... Since inception, we have been proud of our Kuwaiti, Arab and Islamic identity,” the McDonald’s Kuwaiti entity said in a statement, also posting an image of the Palestinian flag online.

McDonald’s Corporation has said it is “dismayed by the disinformation and inaccurate reports regarding our position in response to the conflict in the Middle East,” making clear that it “is not funding or supporting any governments involved in this conflict”.

Actions taken by local licensing partners “were made independently without McDonald’s consent or approval,” it said. “Our hearts are with all of the communities and families impacted by this crisis.”

Egyptian soda-maker Spiro Spathis, founded in 1920, has seen a 300 per cent sales spike as a result of the boycotts - Spiro Spathis

This isn’t the first time American brands have been caught in the cross hairs as tensions in the Middle East flare up.

In previous years, protesters in Lebanon and even London forced some of Starbucks’ coffee shops to shut down over false accusations that the chain was supporting Israel. The company has denied the allegations and said it is a “non-political organisation”.

In the UK, Marks & Spencer was recently criticised for a Christmas advert that showed red, green and silver holiday hats in a fireplace, which some people on social media said resembled a burning Palestinian flag.

The company said the commercial was intended to reflect the festive season and apologised “for any unintentional hurt caused”.

