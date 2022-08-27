Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP): A Top Contributor to Ave Maria World Equity Fund’s Performance

Investment management company Ave Maria recently released its “Ave Maria World Equity Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. At the end of the second quarter, the fund returned -14.19% compared to -15.66% for MSCI All Country World Index. Poor performance of large global markets affected the fund’s performance. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) is a producer and distributor of a variety of non-alcoholic beverages. On August 24, 2022, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) stock closed at $52.07 per share.

Here is what Ave Maria specifically said about Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP):

"Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) is the largest global Coca-Cola bottler by revenue. The management team has a track record of creating value for shareholders by consolidating and improving the operations of smaller bottlers. The company has been applying the same playbook to Coca-Cola Amatil, an Australian bottler with operations in 6 countries." Pixabay / Public Domain

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) was held by 22 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter compared to 31 in the previous quarter.

