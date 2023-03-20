Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Full Year 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (AMS:CCEP) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: €17.3b (up 26% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: €1.51b (up 54% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 8.7% (up from 7.1% in FY 2021). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: €3.30 (up from €2.15 in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.1%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 6.6%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.2% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.2% growth forecast for the Beverage industry in Europe.

Performance of the market in the Netherlands.

The company's shares are up 1.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Swiss Re Full Year 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

    Swiss Re ( VTX:SREN ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$46.0b (down 1.6% from FY 2021). Net...

  • Frequentis' (ETR:FQT) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Frequentis AG ( ETR:FQT ) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 7th of June to €0.22...

  • CropEnergies' (ETR:CE2) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    CropEnergies AG ( ETR:CE2 ) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 14th of July to...

  • Baker Technology Limited's (SGX:BTP) Popularity With Investors Is Under Threat From Overpricing

    It's not a stretch to say that Baker Technology Limited's ( SGX:BTP ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.2x right...

  • Digital literacy: Can the republic 'survive an algorithm?'

    Shawn Lee, a high school social studies teacher in Seattle, wants to see lessons on internet akin to a kind of 21st century driver's education, an essential for modern life. Lee's efforts are part of a growing movement of educators and misinformation researchers working to offset an explosion of online misinformation about everything from presidential politics to pandemics. “It’s not teaching what to think, but how to think,” said Julie Smith, an expert on media literacy who teaches at Webster University in Webster Groves, Missouri.

  • Asian stocks sink after Credit Suisse takeover

    Asian stock markets fell Monday after Swiss authorities arranged the takeover of troubled Credit Suisse amid fears of a global banking crisis ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting to decide on more possible interest rate hikes. Hong Kong, Tokyo and Sydney declined. Swiss authorities on Sunday announced UBS would acquire its smaller rival as regulators try to ease fears about banks following the collapse of two U.S. lenders.

  • BOJ Hints at Policy Shift Caution Ahead of Transition to Ueda

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan indicated a cautious stance toward pivoting from massive easing before achieving its inflation target, helping cool market speculation over any big monetary policy shift at the start of incoming governor Kazuo Ueda’s term.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS

  • Swiss Government: UBS-Credit Suisse Deal Provides ‘Greater Stability’

    The Swiss government said it supports the deal for UBS to take over its longtime rival Credit Suisse for more than $3 billion. The agreement is part of regulators’ efforts to prevent a further decline in confidence in the global banking system. Photo: Peter Klaunzer/Shutterstock

  • Credit Suisse to continue operating in Singapore without interruptions: MAS

    Credit Suisse will continue operating in Singapore without any interruptions or restrictions, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

  • Analysis-Big money captivated by banking drama as investors brace for more turmoil

    Hedge funds managers and other large investors believe it is far too soon to call an all-clear on turmoil in the global financial sector even after more than a week of financial lifelines, central bank assurances and a massive banking rescue deal. In the past two weeks, two U.S. banks have collapsed, America's biggest lenders agreed to deposit $30 billion in another ailing firm, First Republic Bank, Credit Suisse Group AG needed a lifeline and at the end of a frenetic weekend agreed to be taken over by UBS. Michael A. Rosen, chief investment officer of Santa Monica-based adviser Angeles Investments, said the UBS-Credit Suisse deal eliminated one potential source of instability, but fundamental problems in the banking system remained, mainly tight monetary policy.

  • This Cash-Gushing Semiconductor Stock Just Hiked Its Dividend 23% -- and Plans to Double It in a Few Years

    When the economy gets wobbly, semiconductor stocks tend to struggle. After all, semiconductor companies have historically been cyclical, with booming sales when times are good -- as they were through much of the pandemic -- and busting when demand dries up. Consumer electronics chips are facing the dual headwinds of a gap in demand after many loaded up with a new phone or PC two years ago, and economic challenges caused by the Federal Reserve rapidly raising interest rates.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • Want $3,300 in Dividend Income? Invest $30,000 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The company focuses on providing financing to middle-market businesses. Ares Capital's portfolio currently includes 466 companies. Like all BDCs registered as regulated investment companies, Ares Capital returns at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders to avoid paying federal taxes.

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • The Fed is about to release its first policy decision since 3 banks collapsed. Here's what high-profile commentators and analysts say it will do.

    Another rate hike? A pause? Here's what some financial heavyweights see the Fed doing with interest rates as fears of a banking crisis grow.

  • The One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse Rescue

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG is emerging as a rare winner in Credit Suisse Group AG’s crisis after a historic, government-brokered deal that contains a raft of financial shock absorbers. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar

  • UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 billion - FT

    UBS will pay more than 0.50 francs ($0.5401) a share in its own stock, far below Credit Suisse’s closing price of 1.86 francs on Friday, FT reported, citing sources. The Swiss National Bank has agreed to offer a $100 billion liquidity line to Credit Suisse as part of the deal, the FT added, citing two people familiar with the matter. Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment.

  • Braced for Monday: Markets and investors on edge as UBS moves closer to reported $1 billion all-share deal for Credit Suisse.

    A Sunday report in the Financial Times said the offer price would be 0.25 Swiss francs a share, well below Credit Suisse's Friday closing price of 1.86 Swiss francs on Friday.

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 42% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is a world-leading producer of memory (DRAM) and storage (NAND) semiconductors for a variety of applications. Its chips power some of the world's favorite electronics, including 5G-enabled smartphones and data centers that host cloud-based online experiences. Micron's stock price is down 42% from its all-time high as weakness in the broader economy is pointing to a sharp contraction in the company's financials in fiscal 2023.

  • 10 Best Stocks To Buy Now According To Billionaire Chris Hohn

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Chris Hohn. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Best Stocks To Buy Now According To Billionaire Chris Hohn. Christopher Hohn is a British billionaire and hedge fund manager known for his charitable work […]