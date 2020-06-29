Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

It looks like Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) is about to go ex-dividend in the next two days. Investors can purchase shares before the 2nd of July in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of July.

Coca-Cola HBC's next dividend payment will be UK£0.62 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.62 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Coca-Cola HBC has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current stock price of £20.57. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Coca-Cola HBC's payout ratio is modest, at just 46% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 46% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Coca-Cola HBC's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last seven years, Coca-Cola HBC has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.0% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Coca-Cola HBC for the upcoming dividend? We love that Coca-Cola HBC is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Coca-Cola HBC and understanding them should be part of your investment process.