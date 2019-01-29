Coca-Cola (KO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $47.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day.

In the latest trading session, Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $47.40, marking a +0.49% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.21%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had lost 0.38% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.55% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 14, 2019. In that report, analysts expect KO to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.05 billion, down 6.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower. KO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, KO is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.21, so we one might conclude that KO is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, KO's PEG ratio is currently 2.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.