Coca-Cola quietly deletes language supporting BLM after Ted Cruz calls out pro-Hamas post

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called out Coca-Cola on his podcast this week for supporting Black Lives Matter after the organization's Chicago chapter posted in a now-deleted X post a picture of a paraglider with the text "I stand with Palestine" — a reference to Hamas terrorists who paraglided into an Israeli music festival and slaughtered hundreds of attendees.

After the October 18 episode of The Verdict with Ted Cruz, Coca-Cola — which owns Sprite — deleted its language on its website the following morning.

"Earlier this month, Sprite announced a $500,000 contribution to the Black Lives Matter Global Network in a social post committing action in the fight for racial justice. On June 28, the brand debuted a new TV commercial during the 2020 BET Awards telecast showcasing Black America’s resilience, excellence and optimism. The 60-second spot titled ‘Dreams Realized’ emphasizes Sprite’s commitment to making young Black creators’ dreams a reality and to inspire the next generation to do more and dream bigger," a web archive version of the website reads.

The current version omits that paragraph.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, attends a Senate Judiciary Committee markup in Hart Building on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Fortune 500 companies like Amazon, Coca-Cola, Sprite, DoorDash, DropBox, Warner Brothers and Microsoft have donated to BLM.

"On Verdict, we name names and blast corporate America for standing with Marxists who celebrated Hamas's mass murder of Israelis," Cruz said in a post on X on Thursday.

"For every corporate donor who sent millions to BLM—including Amazon, Apple, BlackRock & Bank of America—do you regret supporting such a virulently antisemitic organization?" Cruz said on Wednesday's episode of the podcast.

"Do you support Black Lives Matter’s Marxist agenda supporting Hamas? Are you antisemites? Do you support that we need to end Israel?" he questioned.

Black Lives Matter and Coca-Cola did not respond to Fox News' Digital request for comment on Friday.

On October 11, in response to backlash over its post, BLM Chicago said in a statement: "Yesterday we sent out mss [messages] that we aren’t proud of. We stand with Palestine & the people who will do what they must to live free. Our hearts are with, the grieving mothers, those rescuing babies from rubble, who are in danger of being wiped out completely."





