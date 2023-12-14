Coca-Cola recalls 2,000 cases of Sprite, Diet Coke and Fanta due to potential contamination

A number of cans of Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta Orange distributed in southern states are being recalled.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Coca-Cola issued a recall of 2,000 cases of Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta Orange. The recall was initiated on Nov. 6 by the United Packers in Alabama. The company prompted the recall of 12-oz. aluminum cans over concern that some products may contain “foreign material.”

The items, UPC numbers and best-by dates are below:

Diet Coke: 12-pack fridge pack of 12-oz. aluminum cans. UPC: 49000028911, Best By 01/29/24

Fanta Orange: 12-pack fridge pack of 12-oz. aluminum cans. UPC: 49000030730, Best By 07/29/24

Sprite packaged: 12-pack fridge pack of 12-oz. aluminum cans. UPC: 49000028928 Best By 07/29/24

The FDA did not specify what “foreign material” might have been in the cans.

The recall was classified as a Class II recall by the FDA. According to the organization, Class II recalls indicate a circumstance in which a “violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.”

NBC News reports that the Coca-Cola Company determined the recall to be complete, and no further affected cans are on the market.

It’s not the first time the Coca-Cola Company has issued a recall due to “foreign material.”

In 2021, the company recalled variants of Minute Maid juice products over concerns that foreign metal objects, such as metal bolts or washers, had entered its products.

The company issued the voluntary recall of nearly 7,000 cases of Minute Maid products, which the FDA classified as a Class II recall.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com