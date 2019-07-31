Coca-Cola Shows the World How You Nurture a Big Brand

Founded all the way back in 1886, Coca Cola (NYSE: KO) is one of the oldest big brands in America. Therefore, some might think it may eventually run out of steam; after all, the modern consumer has been shifting more toward healthier drinks. But Coca-Cola's current overall strategy is to become a "total beverage company," indicating it wants to diversify away from soft drinks. Over the past several years, the company has acquired brands in still bottled water, sparkling water, energy drinks, sports drinks, and even coffee, with the huge purchase of Costa Coffee last year.

Yet while several of these new categories are performing well, to find the real key behind company's recent earnings beat and soaring stock price, look no further than the namesake Coca-Cola brand. This isn't your grandfather's Coca-Cola, but rather several fresh takes on Coke, expanding the iconic brand to healthier drinks, entirely new categories, and finding new audiences.

Nurturing a big brand

In the quarter, the company grew volumes in the trademark Coca-Cola brand, buoying the total company volume growth of 4% with another 2% growth from pricing and mix, to drive 6% overall revenue growth. Given that many feel the carbonated soft drink market is declining, those are pretty impressive numbers.

An ad for coke with a young woman holding a coke bottle to her forehead and smiling.

Image source: Coca-Cola.

So, how did Coke do it? Chalk it up to good old management execution, both on the innovation side and the marketing side. Here are all of the ways the company is taking its brand strength and adapting it to modern times.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is the latest sugar-free Coke option from the beverage giant. Though Diet Coke, first released in 1982, is also sugar-free and calorie-free, Coke Zero Sugar was formulated to taste more like the original Coke.

Coke Zero Sugar was unveiled just in 2016, but it has grown double digits in each of the past seven quarters. On the conference call with analysts, CEO James Quincey said, "Our performance was largely driven by consumer demand for no-sugar versions of some of our best-known sparkling soft drink brands as well as for the smaller packages with less sugar." In fact, Coke Zero Sugar has been a hit not only in the U.S. but globally, as management called out Coke Zero Sugar in Europe as "creating sustained momentum in the majority of our markets."

Give them less

What's another way to lower the sugar content of Coke? To give consumers less of it. Yes, a few years ago, Coca-Cola had the very innovative idea to make its cans smaller, in response to changing consumer tastes and to quell anti-obesity and anti-sugar advocates. Ultimately, that has led to Coke being able to charge more per ounce of Coke sold, allowing the company to grow core Coca-Cola revenue even as consumers opt for the smaller but less efficient can sizes. Thus, while Coca-Cola's North American volumes declined 1% last quarter, North American price/mix grew 4%, driven by the core sparkling drinks.

Dessert, anyone?

The smaller packages thus make Coca-Cola more like a sweet treat rather than a large, filling beverage. Continuing the innovation around making Coca-Cola more of a "treat," in February the company unveiled its first new flavor of Coke in over a decade: Coca-Cola Orange Vanilla.

The flavor went through extensive testing, and the summer-themed popsicle rollout is apparently having the desired effect, with the company highlighting innovations such as Orange Vanilla as contributing to the stronger-than-expected North American performance.