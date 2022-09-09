Cocaine and alcohol: Two Wyandotte County deputies stripped of Kansas police licenses

Two deputies with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office are no longer allowed to work in law enforcement in Kansas.

The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (CPOST) revoked the police licenses of Robert Beery and Jonathan Hainje, according to records made public this month.

Earlier this summer, another officer with the department also had his license revoked.

Beery was employed by the sheriff’s office from May 2018 to March 2021, CPOST records said. On Jan. 26, 2021, he was in a collision while driving a Wyandotte County vehicle. He was required to undergo drug and alcohol testing, and two separate urine samples tested positive for cocaine.

Hainje worked for the sheriff’s office from March 2014 to July 2021, CPOST said. As he was pulling into the employee parking lot on April 14, 2021, a sergeant noticed he was struggling to access the garage and then walked in a “wobbly” manner. During roll call, his “speech was slurred, he spoke incoherently, fumbled with his keys, walked unsteadily, and exhibited other unusual behavior,” CPOST documents said.

The sergeant reported his concerns to a major, who observed that Hainje’s eyes were bloodshot and saw other signs of impairment. The major asked Hainje to get a drug and alcohol test. The results showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.212 at 9:53 a.m., CPOST said. The legal limit to drive is 0.08 in Kansas.

A CPOST investigator notified Beery and Hainje about interviews on their cases, but neither showed up.

The state licensing agency concluded that they both failed to cooperate in the investigations and engaged in unprofessional conduct.

Kansas court records show charges were not filed in either incident.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Beery or Hainje.

In July, the agency revoked the license of David Toland, a former sergeant at the Wyandotte County Detention Center who was fired after being charged with beating a handcuffed person.