Cocaine dealer gets six years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney’s office says

A crack cocaine dealer from New Britain whose territory spanned from southeastern Connecticut to Hartford was sentenced to six years in prison Tuesday, a U.S. Attorney’s spokesman said.

Aaron “Ace” Clayton, 54, of New Britain was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to 72 months of imprisonment, followed by four years of supervised release, for distributing powder and crack cocaine, Tom Carson said.

According to court documents, investigators learned Clayton bought large amounts of cocaine from an associate, converted some of it to crack and sold both forms of the drug to distributors and users. The narcotics distribution network stretched from southeastern Connecticut to the Waterbury, New Britain and Hartford areas.

On March 17, 2020, investigators searched Clayton’s home and two others and seized about three kilograms, or 6.6 pounds, of cocaine and almost $100,000 in cash, the documents said.

More than three months later, on June 30, 2020, a grand jury returned an indictment charging Clayton and eight others in connection with the drug ring. Clayton was arrested on July 1, 2020.

On September 2, 2021, Clayton pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, Carson said.

The FBI and the Norwich, New London and Hartford police departments investigated the case, he said. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Margaret M. Donovan, with help from Erin Collins, a law student intern, through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Program.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.