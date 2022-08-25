Cocaine, 'ghost gun,' seized by Blakely police

Aug. 25—Blakely police seized more than 1 1/2 ounces of powder they believe is cocaine, cash and a gun lacking a serial number Wednesday while investigating a Jermyn man suspected of drug trafficking, according to a criminal complaint.

Kevin A. Gonzalez, 32, 563 Washington Ave., Apt. 1C, admitted to officers after his arrest he sells cocaine to approximately 10 people two times a week, police said. He typically has about 100 grams of cocaine, which he then mixes with lactose powder.

Police arrested Gonzalez after he sold three grams of suspected cocaine to an informant, according to court documents.

When asked if he had more drugs at home, Gonzalez said he did and agreed to let officers search his apartment.

There, they found 45 grams of suspected cocaine, one gram of suspected heroin, $2,051 in cash, a digital scale, a bottle of lactose powder, plastic spoons and several clear "baggies," police said. Police said the suspected drugs will be analyzed at a state police crime laboratory.

Officers also found a black and tan 9mm pistol — a "ghost gun" — with no serial number, police said. Gonzalez was convicted of a drug felony in 2015, which means he is not permitted to possess a gun.

Ghost guns are firearms often assembled from kits, sold without background checks and without serial numbers, according to the Department of Justice. That makes them easy to obtain and difficult to trace.

The seizure of a ghost gun by Blakely police came the same day new regulations cracking down on them took effect.

In April, the Justice Department sought to modernize the definition of a firearm with new rules stating parts kits that are readily convertible into guns are subject to the same regulations as traditional firearms.

The updates meant retailers have to run background checks before selling kits with the parts necessary for someone to readily make a gun and they must contain serial numbers. The new rules took effect Wednesday, including in Pennsylvania.

Story continues

Between January 2016 and December 2021, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives received 45,240 reports of suspected ghost gun seizures by law enforcement, the Justice Department said. That included 692 seized in homicide and attempted homicide investigations.

The state police began tracking ghost gun seizures from crime scenes in 2021, which saw 24 such weapons recovered, Gov. Tom Wolf's office said.

Gonzalez faces drug and gun offenses. He is held at the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled Thursday.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.