Cocaine, gun allegedly seized from Mankato apartment

Dec. 2—MANKATO — The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force allegedly found large amounts of cocaine and cash and a loaded handgun in a felon's Mankato apartment.

Frederick King, 42, of Mankato, was charged with felonies for drug possession and sales and for gun possession after a felony conviction.

Agents searched King's residence at Homestead Apartments Wednesday and found 43 grams of cocaine, a loaded semi-automatic handgun and nearly $15,000 cash, according to a court complaint. King also allegedly had 10 grams of cocaine in his possession.

King is not allowed to have a gun due to a prior felony assault conviction. He is on supervised release from prison for a 2019 felony DWI conviction.