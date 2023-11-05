Cocaine, guns found in Covington drug bust, 3 arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men after discovering a large amount of cocaine and guns in a Covington home.

According to reports, Tipton County Narcotics Investigators and the sheriff’s office SWAT team executed a drug search warrant at a home on Bledsoe Street in Covington, where over one pound of cocaine was recovered, along with marijuana and multiple guns.

Antonio Barbee, 29; Xavier Adams, 25; and Cortez Bland, 24, all of Covington, were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of stolen property.

Photo courtesy of the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office says this was the second search of the same address in a little over a month. They say that in both searches, narcotics, multiple guns, and cash were seized.

Tipton County Sheriff, Shannon Beasley released a statement regarding the arrests.

“Barbee was one of those charged during the first search warrant and apparently he didn’t get the message the first time, so we decided to pay him another visit to drive home that message.

I hope the trio has plenty of time in prison to think of their poor life choices but if, or when, Barbee does find his way back out in society, I hope he decides to be a productive citizen. If he so chooses to carry on with his cocaine sales and gun possession, he better find somewhere besides Tipton County to conduct his activities.”

Barbee and Adams are being held without bond and Bland has been released on a $25,000 bond. They are set to appear in court on Dec. 12.

If you have any information about this case, contact the sheriff’s office at 901-475-3300 or leave a tip at 901-475-3307.

