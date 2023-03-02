Cocaine, guns, rape: What 3 women say a South Beach man did to them in his luxury condo

Three women told Miami Beach police that the owner of Unit 2614 in South Beach’s The Waverly condominium got them into his home and used drugs, brute force and the implied threat of being shot to rape them.

Those accusations are in the same arrest reports that say Jeremy Bittner, 41, claims what happened with two of the women was consensual. Bittner denied sex with the third. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges he’s facing over four cases: three counts of sexual battery; two counts of false imprisonment; one count of false imprisonment with a deadly weapon; one count of battery; and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. He is being represented by a public defender.

Bittner, who the police report said is a biochemist, was granted no bond on the case with the sexual battery and the false imprisonment with a deadly weapon charge. That’s also the case involving the first woman to come to Miami Beach police about Bittner.

Jeremy Bittner has been charged in three separate cases with sexual battery and a fourth with controlled substance possession.

A room for rent

According to an arrest report, the first woman told police she met Bittner online in August. Not because she was looking for love or a hook-up, but for housing — she lived in Rome and she’d be visiting Miami Beach in October.

Bittner, who another woman told police is separated from his wife, offered the woman one of the bedrooms in his South Beach two-bedroom, two-bathroom home for $1,500 a month. She accepted. When she arrived at Miami International Airport on Oct. 29, she told police, Bittner made an airport pickup and took her back to 1330 West Ave.

While she appreciated the pickup, she told police she felt less at ease when she walked into an apartment with cocaine and methamphetamine on a living room table. She said Bittner indulged in the cocaine, then grabbed her by the hair at the back of her head.

“This unusual and aggressive behavior caused [her] to object, hoping her actions would cease [Bittner’s] behavior, but was instead faced with [Bittner] displaying a firearm, which he picked up from the night table of his bedroom,” the arrest report said.

Story continues

The report said he warned the woman that she needed to “go along with the program.” She told police that, though the gun wasn’t pointed directly at her, “she felt unsafe and threatened.”

Bittner, the woman said, proceeded to rape her twice. She eventually got hold of an acquaintance, who came and got her via Uber.

The arrest report said, “she saved her panties, which she put in a clear, Ziploc-type bag and brought to the police station.”

The report said she gave a sworn statement to police Feb. 23 via Zoom.

Answering a friend on a Sunday

According to an arrest report, the second woman told police she’d become friends with Bittner while he was still with his wife. Though they hung out after Bittner’s separation, she said she threw a wet blanket anytime Bittner intimated he wanted to move the relationship past platonic.

But, the woman told police, when Bittner called Jan. 30, she went over to his place because she said he had been “spiraling out of control due to his divorce.”

The woman said when she got inside Apartment No. 2614, she saw Bittner smoking crack and “ingesting” cocaine. She rejected that, as well as an offer of ecstasy. But, she did say OK to wine.

“Shortly after consuming the glass of wine, she began to feel very drowsy and began to forget things, which made [the woman] feel as if [Bittner] drugged her by placing something in her drink,” the arrest report said.

Also, the woman told police, Bittner began taking off her clothes, and she felt unable to stop him. She said Bittner snorted cocaine off of her and raped her.

“The officer who initially took the report noted seeing visible bruising to the victim’s arms and legs, which [she] said were due to the subject’s attack on her person,” the arrest report said.

‘Then, why did you let yourself?’

The third woman told police she ran into Bittner in the elevator at The Waverly on Feb. 3. She declined his offer for drinks that night, but they exchanged numbers and she accepted Bittner’s text message invitation the next night. She went over around 8:45 p.m., she told police.

According to the arrest report, the woman said Bittner offered her cocaine. She declined twice, but accepted a vodka and ginger ale. She hadn’t had much of it, she told police, when she saw Bittner topping if off with what she figured was vodka. She was sitting on a couch, she said, when Bittner offered her a vodka shot.

One sip and she “began to feel extremely relaxed.” When Bittner saw she hadn’t gulped the whole shot, he “forcefully poured the liquid into her mouth,” the woman told police.

Her next memory, she told police, was of the 5-10, 200-pound Bittner on top of her, grabbing her neck and forcing kisses on her. She said she eventually fought away from Bittner and headed for home around 2:20 a.m.

On her way home, Bittner texted her photos of herself wrapped in a blanket she didn’t remember with her shoes removed. She said he kept texting her, eventually apologizing “and advised her that he ‘aimed to please.’”

The woman told police videos and photos on her own phone helped her memory of what happened after the vodka shot. One video showed her slurring a question of Bittner about drugging her.

Bittner “was ... stating she was a ‘dumb little sub’ and that she wanted to be drugged,” the arrest report said. The woman “was then heard saying she did not want to be drugged, to which [Bittner] said, ‘Then, why did you let yourself?’ ”

The woman said an over-the-counter drug test revealed cocaine, which she hadn’t taken of her own will. But she did remember seeing what she thought was a camera on a living room windowsill. She said the camera was pointed “at the sofa she’d been attacked on by [Bittner].”

Bittner told police nothing sexual happened and “he was merely being ‘nice’.“