Cocaine Legalization in Colombia Rejected by Leftist Government
(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s new leftist government said it is planning an overhaul of the policy toward illegal drugs, but said this won’t include legalizing cocaine.
Police resources will be dedicated to pursuing drug cartels and money launders rather than addicts and the farmers who grow illegal crops, Justice Minister Nestor Osuna told reporters in congress on Tuesday.
Read more: Colombia Suspends Forced Destruction of Cocaine Plants
The police said Tuesday that they had suspended the forced eradication of coca, the raw material for making cocaine.
President Gustavo Petro said in his inaugural address this month that the war on drugs had failed, and called for a new approach. Colombia is the world’s largest producer of cocaine, with higher output of the drug than Peru and Bolivia combined.
