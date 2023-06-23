Cocaine, marijuana found during search of Wilkes-Barre Township house

Jun. 23—WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A hydroponic marijuana mini-farm, packaged bags of marijuana, powder cocaine and crack cocaine were seized when a residence on Casey Avenue was searched as part of a several month investigation that resulted in the arrest of Sherman Anderson.

Anderson, 43, was apprehended after police in Wilkes-Barre Township, Wilkes-Barre City, Plains Township, Pittston City and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force executed the search warrant at 605 Casey Ave. on Thursday.

Police allege Anderson sold illicit drugs to six to 20 people a day at the Casey Avenue house or near a fast food restaurant in Blackman Street Plaza on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard.

The search of the house resulted in the discovery of $2,000 worth of crack cocaine, more than $9,500 worth in powdered cocaine, a hydroponic marijuana grow operation, nearly $12,000 worth of marijuana that was dried and packaged for sale, drug packaging equipment and packaging materials, according to police.

Anderson was wanted by Ashley police on an arrest warrant charging him with criminal trespass, terroristic threats, theft, receiving stolen property and simple assault stemming from an incident on Ashley Street on Jan. 25.

Court records say Anderson forced his way inside a woman's residence where he threatened her with a butcher knife before fleeing with her house keys and cellular phone. Anderson believed the woman stole his marijuana, court records say.

Along with the charges filed by Ashley police, Anderson was charged by Wilkes-Barre Township police with four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and a single count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anderson was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Webby in Wright Township and jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $110,000 total bail on the two criminal complaints.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.

Click now to support or get more information.