Cocaine, marijuana, guns seized during bust in McDonough

One person is facing drug and weapons charges after Henry County police and DEA agents served a search warrant in McDonough.

On Friday, Jan. 19, the warrant was served at an apartment off Jonesboro Road.

Police seized approximately 308 grams of suspected marijuana, five pounds and three ounces of suspected cocaine, and four guns.

The suspect, who was not identified by police, is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession with the intent to distribute illegal narcotics, and trafficking narcotics.

The investigation is ongoing.

