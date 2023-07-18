Cocaine, meth and unreported cash seized at Ysleta Port of Entry

Large amounts of cocaine and meth, along with more than $100,000 of unreported currency, were seized by customs officers in El Paso during four separate smuggling attempts over seven days.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 39.2 pounds of cocaine, 9.25 pounds of methamphetamine and $164,934 in unreported currency between July 6 to July 12 at the Ysleta Port of Entry, agency officials said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $164,934 of unreported currency hidden underneath the center console area of a vehicle July 11 at the Ysleta Port of Entry.

The first failed smuggling attempt happened July 6 when a 23-year-old man, who is a Mexican citizen, tried to cross into the U.S. in a vehicle.

During an inspection involving a screening by a CBP canine and a nonintrusive exam of the vehicle, officers found multiple bundles of cocaine in the car's engine area, officials said. The amount of cocaine was 17.6 pounds.

On July 11, officers selected a vehicle driven by a 36-year-old man, who is a Mexican citizen, for secondary inspection. Officers then found an unreported bulk of currency hidden underneath the center console area. The money totaled $164,934.

Two failed smuggling attempts happened July 12.

The first incident involved a 31-year-old woman, who is a U.S. citizen, attempting to cross into the U.S. in a vehicle, officials said.

Officers, along with a CBP canine, searched the vehicle and found several packages concealed within it. The packages contained 21.6 pounds of cocaine, officials said.

Later that same day, a 31-year-old man, who is a Mexican citizen, tried to cross a vehicle into the U.S., officials said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found 9.25 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a vehicle July 12 at the Ysleta Port of Entry.

An inspection of the vehicle, which also included a screening by a CBP canine, resulted in officers finding 9.25 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the vehicle, officials said.

All four suspects, whose names were not released, were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations agents or local law enforcement officers for further investigation, officials said.

