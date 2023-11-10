Cocaine seized following local drug task force investigation; Man facing felony drug charges

A man is facing felony drugs after cocaine was seized following a local drug task force investigation.

>>Man facing felony drug charges after being arrested during local traffic stop

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force (BURN) with the assistance of the Cincinnati Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) executed a vehicle takedown in the city of Fairfield, the sheriff’s office wrote on social media.

The vehicle stopped stemmed from a joint investigation.

Napoleon Figueroa-Pineda, 44, was arrested and items were seized from the vehicle.

Among those items were 10 kilograms of cocaine, which came directly from Mexico, the sheriff’s office said.

Figueroa-Pineda was arrested and charged with possession and trafficking of cocaine, both first-degree felony charges.

He is currently in the Butler County Jail and bail has been set at $250,000 for each felony charge, online jail records indicate.

Photo credit to Butler County Sheriff's Office

