Cocaine worth £80 million washes up on Sussex beaches

Martin Evans
·3 min read
The cocaine that washed up has an estimated street value of &#xa3;80 million
The cocaine that washed up has an estimated street value of £80 million

People visiting the Sussex coast have been urged to contact police immediately if they spot anything suspicious after almost a tonne of cocaine with a street value of £80 million washed up on two beaches.

The first huge consignment of the drug was spotted floating in the sea just yards offshore at Hastings by members of the public at around 6am yesterday (Tues).

The cocaine had been wrapped in waterproof packaging and tied to lifejackets in order to keep it afloat.

The eagle eyed passers-by, who spotted the packages, tipped off Sussex Police officers, who quickly retrieved them and removed them to a safe and secure location.

Several hours later a second shipment was found by walkers washed up on the beach at Newhaven around 30 miles away.

Again the police alerted and the drugs were seized and secured.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "In liaison with the coastguard, and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, the packages were recovered and will be tested to determine what they are.

"They are suspected to be class A drugs and have been taken to an undisclosed secure location."

The combined weight of the two shipments is thought to be around 960 kilos, which if cut and sold on the streets in the UK, would have had an estimated street value of around £80 million.

The investigation has now been handed over to the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Police retrieved the drugs with the help of the coastguard
Police retrieved the drugs with the help of the coastguard

One policing source said: "This is a huge haul and the fact the shipments were found relatively close to one another within hours would suggest we have got it all, but we cannot be certain there is not more out there floating around.

"The message to anyone who sees anything suspicious or spots any more of these packages is to contact the police immediately."

It is thought the narcotics originated in South America, but were bound for the UK market.

It is not clear how the cocaine ended up in the sea, but one theory is that the smugglers threw the drugs overboard intending for them to be collected by their criminal associates, but they washed away before they were located.

Another theory is that the gang responsible ditched the drugs fearing they were about to be intercepted by Border Force or customs officers.

Martin Grace, NCA branch commander, said the haul amounted to a "significant hit" to the criminal gangs shipping the drugs.

He added: "This is a significant amount of class A drugs which we think originated in South America, but we are keeping an open mind about how the drugs washed up here and where the end destination might have been.

"Clearly though losing a consignment of this size this will represent a significant hit to the criminal networks involved.

"Our investigation is being assisted by both Sussex Police and Border Force, and is also likely to involve international partners."

Four years ago a similar haul was discovered when two consignments of cocaine washed up on two beaches in Norfolk.

Around 360 kilos of the Class A drug was found in holdalls attached to flotation devices near Great Yarmouth.

Recommended Stories

  • Big Tobacco Hooked Black Americans On Menthols. Now It Fights Ban As Racial Injustice.

    Tobacco giant Altria is "feeding into the fears of Black folks" and "taking advantage of the climate of demand for social justice," said one civil rights activist.

  • Boris Johnson ‘will foot the bill’ when he marries Carrie Symonds

    Boris Johnson will cover the costs of his wedding at Chequers if he chooses the 16th-century Buckinghamshire manor as the venue, government sources have said. He is set to become the first Prime Minister to get married in office in 200 years, having set a date in July next year to marry his fiancée, Carrie Symonds. The couple have sent out save-the-date cards to family and friends to inform them the ceremony will take place on July 30, The Sun reported on Monday. However, the location of the nuptials is being kept secret, it is understood. The couple could choose Chequers, the Elizabethan manor at the foot of the Chiltern Hills that has been the grace-and-favour residence of the Prime Minister since the 1920s. A government source said on Monday it was "fair to assume" that Mr Johnson would cover any costs, confirming that the taxpayer would not be left to pick up the bill for the celebration. Speculation has also arisen that the couple could opt to hold the wedding at Port Lympne safari park in Kent, where Ms Symonds works as communications chief for an animal conservation charity. They are the first unwed couple to reside at Downing Street.

  • There's a downside to returning to pre-COVID-19 hygiene habits — colds and sore throats are back, doctors say

    After a year of almost no colds, no runny noses and no watery eyes, the minor viruses kept in control by COVID-19 restrictions are making a comeback.

  • Italian rock band who won Eurovision denies using cocaine on live TV and singer offers to take drug test

    Maneskin lead singer Damiano David has repeatedly denied allegations that he used drugs on live TV during Eurovision Song Contest 2021.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6%

    Altria (NYSE: MO) and B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) are two names dangling juicy yields of 6.9% and 6.5%, respectively. Altria also may seem to have blown an opportunity to deploy its massive cash flow into diversifying away from its questionable and addictive flagship product line. The end result is that even after rallying alongside the market through the pandemic, Altria is still yielding an eye-popping 6.8% right now.

  • Chrissy Metz reveals 'This Is Us' cast has already shot 'a lot' for series finale

    The hit drama won't end for another year, but the cast and crew are already hard at work on the final season.

  • Man pleads guilty, faces life term for deadly smuggling run

    A 23-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges arising from a migrant smuggling run that ended with a deadly chase and crash that killed five of his passengers. Jorge Luis Monsivais Jr. of Eagle Pass, Texas, could be sentenced to life imprisonment for his Monday guilty pleas in Del Rio, Texas, to various conspiracy, illegal transport and illegal harboring counts.

  • ‘Shots fired!’ Audio captures sound of gunfire between police, suspect at Lenexa hotel

    “A female can be heard screaming in pain. The (front desk clerk) believes she heard him smack her at least once,” dispatchers told Lenexa officers responding to the disturbance.

  • Woman in viral video at MBS seen outside court without mask

    A 53-year-old woman who was seen not wearing a mask at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) two weeks ago in a viral video came to court on Monday (24 May) without wearing a mask.

  • Belarus Ryanair flight diverted, Italy cable car crash kills 14, Aung San Suu Kyi appears in court

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the top stories around the world.

  • Bottlenose Dolphin Mom Adopts Pilot Whale Calf in New Zealand

    New Zealand's Far Out Ocean Research Collective spotted a bottlenose dolphin caring for a young pilot whale, and this isn't the first time the species has stepped in as a surrogate mom.

  • Patriots' Cam Newton working with throwing coach to reportedly 'rebuild' certain fundamentals

    The Patriots drafted a quarterback in the first round.

  • Missing hiker at Joshua Tree National Park hasn’t been seen in 9 days, officials say

    He was last seen walking into the desert.

  • Texas lawmakers pass bill allowing unlicensed handguns

    The governor is now expected to sign the bill into law. ABC’s Andrew Dymburt has details on the controversial legislation.

  • Online influencers offered cash bribe to smear Pfizer vaccine

    France’s health minister has blasted as “dangerous, irresponsible and pathetic” an attempt by a mysterious “UK-based” PR agency asking influencers and YouTube personalities to publicly denigrate the Pfizer vaccine in exchange for money. Targets of the campaign, who are active in the health and science fields, said they had received an email offer by the agency of "a partnership" on behalf of a customer with "a colossal budget" but who wanted to remain anonymous and also to keep any deal secret. "Strange. I've received a partnership proposal which consists of slamming the Pfizer vaccine in a video," tweeted Leo Grasset, whose popular science channel has nearly 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube. "Colossal budget, client wants to remain incognito, and I'd have to hide the sponsorship." He added: "Incredible. The address of the London agency that contacted me is fake. They never had a presence there, it's a laser surgery centre. All staff have weird LinkedIn profiles." The profiles later disappeared, but not before he noticed that "everybody there has worked in Russia”. A popular doctor, Jérémie, alias Docteur JFK on TikTok, told France Info: “I had to say that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine caused three times as many deaths as AstraZeneca (the Anglo-Swedish vaccine)". Those approached were reportedly offered €2,000 if they obliged. When asked about the curious smear attempt, French health minister Olivier Véran said: "This is pathetic, it's dangerous, it's irresponsible and it's not going to work.” French people are mostly in favour of getting vaccinated and "I don't think that any attempt to turn them away from vaccines will work," he told BFMTV, adding he had "no idea" whether the supposed offer might have originated in Russia. The authors of the emails claimed to be a London-based agency called Fazze but were hard to trace, according to French media. Le Monde newspaper said Fazze had never been registered in the UK, but may have a legal presence in the Virgin Islands. But according to the LinkedIn profile of Fazze's CEO, now deleted, the agency operates out of Moscow, said Le Monde. The Pfizer jab has gained in popularity in France after AstraZeneca fell out of favour in much of the European Union because of health concerns and delivery delays. The EU has authorised two other vaccines for use, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. However, Russia's Sputnik vaccine - as well as China's Sinopharm - are still not cleared for use in the bloc.

  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Subverted Red Carpet Classics at the Billboard Music Awards

    undefined Originally Appeared on Vogue

  • Djokovic can't hit US Open line judge -- there won't be any

    Novak Djokovic does not need to worry about accidentally hitting a U.S. Open line judge with a tennis ball between points this year because there won't be any line judges — chair umpires will be the only on-court officials at that Grand Slam tournament’s matches. The U.S. Tennis Association and the sport's two leading professional tours, the ATP and WTA, announced Monday that Hawk-Eye Live electronic line-calling will be used for all competition courts at the U.S. Open in 2021 and at seven of the nine US Open Series events preceding it. A year ago, the USTA relied on the automatic system and dispensed with line judges at the U.S. Open except for matches at the two main courts in Flushing Meadows, Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium.

  • 'The Voice' finale: Gwen Stefani returns to surprise 'Blakey,' plus Top 5 perform. Who will win it all?

    Gwen Stefani, the reigning champion and Blake Shelton's fiancée, returned during the finale to celebrate his 10-year anniversary.

  • George Floyd anniversary: Woman runs over protesters at march against police killing of Andrew Brown

    A woman in North Carolina was arrested on Monday after allegedly striking protesters marching against the police killing of Andrew Brown. Two Black women who were “peacefully protesting and exercising their constitutional rights” were hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Elizabeth City Police Department. The suspect, 41-year-old Lisa Michelle O’Quinn, was charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of careless and reckless driving, and one count of unsafe movement.

  • Wisconsin pastor removed for telling parishioners to shun Covid vaccine says he’s victim of ‘cancel culture’

    During 2020 election, the pastor had claimed that ‘faithful Catholics cannot be Democrats’