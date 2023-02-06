Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre will not resign after arrest on suspicion of DUI

Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre has opted not to resign from his post days after being arrested on suspicion of "super extreme" DUI last month.

Sierra Vista police officers arrested McIntyre in the early morning of Jan. 28 after he was found to have a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.21% — more than twice the legal limit, according to a police report. A super extreme DUI is a DUI in which the driver is suspected of having 0.20% BAC or above.

In a statement released Monday, McIntyre lamented his decision to drive while impaired but maintained that it did not disqualify him from the duties he was elected to perform.

"I regret that those choices cloud the great work of the many professionals with whom I have the joy of working, some for my entire 18 years," McIntyre wrote. "The misdemeanor charge pending against me does not present a legal impediment to my remaining the Cochise County Attorney. The question I struggled with personally was whether it presented a moral impediment."

"After consulting with my team, my external support group, and receiving substantial input both positive and negative from the community, I have determined that I will remain in office to carry out the duties I was elected to perform," McIntyre continued.

McIntyre added that his resignation would let the Cochise County Board of Supervisors determine his replacement, potentially muddling "future policies, goals and objectives" of the office.

If convicted, McIntyre would have to serve at least 45 days in jail unless he installs an "ignition interlock device" on his vehicle for one year, which would allow a judge to suspend all but 14 days of the sentence according to state law. McIntyre would also face thousands in fines.

His next scheduled court appearance is Feb. 16, according to statements captured through an officer’s body camera, though it wasn’t immediately clear which court would host the hearing.

