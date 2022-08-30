Cochise County sheriff: 7-year-old student had 2 guns, ammunition in backpack

Cochise County

A 7-year-old boy at a Cochise County school was discovered with two guns and ammunition in his backpack on Monday, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived and met with school officials and the second-grade student, who they learned was discovered with a gun and ammunition inside of his backpack. After searching his backpack, they found a second handgun.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office did not identify the student nor specify what school the incident occurred at.

The parents of the student were contacted, and a "juvenile referral" was completed for charges of misconduct with a weapon and a minor in possession of a firearm.

Similar incidents have taken place in Arizona this year. On Thursday, a gun was confiscated from a fourth-grade student attending Legacy Traditional School in Queen Creek.

And in March, a 15-year-old teenager was arrested after he brought a gun to Verrado High School and had it confiscated by officials.

