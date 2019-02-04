Should You Like Cochlear Limited’s (ASX:COH) High Return On Capital Employed?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

Today we are going to look at Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Cochlear:

0.40 = AU$345m ÷ (AU$1.2b – AU$288m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Cochlear has an ROCE of 40%.

View our latest analysis for Cochlear

Does Cochlear Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Cochlear’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 13% average in the Medical Equipment industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Cochlear’s ROCE is currently very good.

ASX:COH Last Perf February 4th 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Cochlear.

Cochlear’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Cochlear has total assets of AU$1.2b and current liabilities of AU$288m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 25% of its total assets. This is quite a low level of current liabilities which would not greatly boost the already high ROCE.

Our Take On Cochlear’s ROCE

With low current liabilities and a high ROCE, Cochlear could be worthy of further investigation. But note: Cochlear may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).