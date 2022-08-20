A Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) insider increased their holdings by 40% last year

Insiders were net buyers of Cochlear Limited's (ASX:COH ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Cochlear Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Director Christine McLoughlin bought AU$94k worth of shares at a price of AU$240 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$219). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Christine McLoughlin was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Christine McLoughlin purchased 650.00 shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$231. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Cochlear

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.4% of Cochlear shares, worth about AU$58m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Cochlear Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Cochlear shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Cochlear and their transactions don't cause us concern. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Cochlear, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

